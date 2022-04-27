De Lima thanks Makabayan for endorsement

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima thanked the Makabayan coalition for including her in its final list of Senatorial candidates for the 2022 National Elections.

De Lima, who is running under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said she is grateful for the group's trust and faith in her.

"Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa tiwala ng Makabayan sa pagpili sa akin bilang isa sa mga sinusuportahan nilang kandidato sa pagka-Senador. Kaisa ako sa inyong agenda ng pagpapanumbalik ng Hustisya at pagprotekta sa karapatang pantao," she said.

Last April 26, the Makabayan bloc endorsed 10 more senatorial candidates, including De Lima, to complete its roster for the May 9 polls.

Makabayan - composed of Anakpawis, Bayan Muna, Gabriela Women's Party, ACT Teachers, and Kabataan Partylist - said they are supporting the candidates based on their track record of helping on key issues the Philippines is facing, including the peace process, human rights, anti-terror law, and red-tagging, among others.

"Mahalaga ang pagkakaisang ito upang maipanalo ang interes ng mga mamamayan at umangat ang kabuhayan ng nakararami, matigil ang paglabag sa mga karapatang pantao, at muling mabuksan ang usapang pangkapayapaan," Makabayan stated.

They said that De Lima, in particular, won their support because of her efforts in fighting for human rights, including the rights of women, as well as her efforts in protecting the country's territory and sovereignty, all of which continue to be listed as the top priority issues in her Program of Government for the next six years.

Former ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio, on his part, said: "Kay Senator Leila de Lima, nariyan ang kanyang track record ng pagtanggol sa karapatang pantao. Tampok dito ang imbestigasyon kay General Palparan, ang tindig niya kontra sa drug war killings, political killings and disappearances, sa red-tagging at pagsusulong sa Human Rights Defenders bill. Nariyan din ang kanyang pagtatanggol sa soberanya at teritoryo ng bansa at pagsusulong sa kapakanan ng kababaihan at hustisyang panlipunan."