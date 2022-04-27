Poe on fuel subsidy distribution:

The government must lose no time in distributing the fuel subsidy to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators as they grapple with the weekly spike in oil prices.

Along with tricycle drivers, they expect to promptly get the assistance after they were asked to open e-wallet accounts which have yet to receive aid.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board must address all sources of strain so that help reaches qualified beneficiaries without further delay.

We should not make our people wait any longer for the crucial assistance that they badly need at this time.

With the election spending ban also lifted on the Service Contracting Program, we expect that more PUV drivers will be hired to give our commuters free rides on certain routes.

On-time payment of our drivers will clear a bump in the road on the rollout of this valuable service.