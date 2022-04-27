Former Bình Thuận Province officials disciplined

VIETNAM, April 27 -

Huỳnh Văn Tí, former Party Central Committee member and former Secretary of the Bình Thuận provincial Party Committee in 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures. Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on disciplinary measures against former officials of Bình Thuận Province at a meeting on Tuesday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The Politburo and the Secretariat agreed that the standing board of the Bình Thuận provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures and the Party delegation of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision.

As a consequence, the provincial People’s Committee and many organisations, as well as individuals, violated the Party’s regulations and State laws in land use and management and the implementation of several projects, leading to many officials and Party members, including senior officials of the province being arrested.

Therefore, the Politburo gave a warning as a disciplinary measure to the standing board of the Bình Thuận provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, the Party delegation of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures; and Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, former Party Central Committee member, former Secretary of the Bình Thuận provincial Party Committee in 2015-2020 tenure and former Standing Vice Secretary of the Bình Thuận provincial Party Committee in 2010-2015 tenure.

Huỳnh Văn Tí, former Party Central Committee member and former Secretary of the Binh Thuận provincial Party Committee in 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures, was reprimanded. Six other former officials – Nguyễn Ngọc Hải, Lương Văn Hải, Hồ Lâm, Võ Tân Thái, Lê Văn Đệ and Diệp Dũng - were expelled from the Party.

Lê Tiến Phương, former Vice Secretary of the Bình Thuận provincial Party Committee in 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in 2011-2016 term, was stripped of all his positions in the Party.

The Politburo and the Secretariat requested that agencies consider and take administrative disciplinary measures against the collective and individuals that the Party has disciplined in accordance with regulations. — VNS