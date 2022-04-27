Fireart Studio Announces a New Case Release: Website Redesign for Sweet Analytics
Fireart Studio best known for its solid UX/UI design and product development expertise has released its next case.
During the design process, our top priority was the user's perception of the company. We focused on a simple & clean presentation of the platform, graphics that clearly reflect its capabilities. An award-winning Fireart Studio best known for its solid UX/UI design and product development expertise has released their next case to confirm an impeccable reputation and showcase their supreme achievements in redesigning products, this time - for Customer Data & Marketing Automation Platform from Sweet Analytics.
Sweet Analytics is a powerful source designed to help grow businesses through its unique ability to structure data and make sense of the data chaos. It connects with all marketing platforms to ensure you use all you know and love in one place.
The Fireart team's primary task was to redesign their website, including creating a new website concept and updating the visual design focusing on graphics and motion design for the main home screen illustration. Bright and colorful gradients and classic sans serif font were applied to add ‘sweetness’ to the corporate branding.
‘During the design process, our top priority was the user's perception of the company. We focused on a simple and clean presentation of the platform, as well as graphics that clearly reflect its capabilities.’ – admitted the Fireart designers team.
As a result, the bottle was brought to life for the home page of the new version of the Sweet Analytics website. The hardest part was creating seamless transitions when the switch was clicked. All of the animations were done to fit the format needed, allowing to explain the concept and uniqueness of the platform in a simple and accessible form.
Starting from the ideation to UX/UI design, the main page animation, navigation improvements for the pricing plans, and creation of the corporate blog were paid close attention to and accomplished with creativity and high attention to detail from the team as usual.
About Fireart:
Fireart is an experienced establishment dealing with design and software development for over a decade. Initially based in Poland, it is already an internationally recognized team. It helps create beautiful designs for small businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals to strive in business.
With more than 80 skilled professionals on board and years of business expertise, Fireart Studio has already proudly assisted both the most ambitious startups & global-scale companies like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, business newborns, and so much more. Feel free to get in touch any time you need expert design solutions.
