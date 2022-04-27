ThroughTek Reveals the Comprehensive Smart Surveillance Solutions

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThroughTek, a leading surveillance and IoT solution provider, reveals the comprehensive smart surveillance solutions that allow businesses to provide various surveillance services for their customers. Businesses can adopt ThroughTek’s VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) PaaS, Hausetopia app, P2P / IoT Connection, or Data / Device Management Platform (DMP) to enrich as well as to enhance their security services.

VSaaS PaaS

ThroughTek’s VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) PaaS includes cloud recording and cloud storage. It offers a flexible subscription package for cloud recording and storage services, including full-time/event-based recording, 30-second event recording, and 7- or 30-day recording plans. Businesses can select plans that suit their needs, or they can customize recording plans. For instance, businesses can propose a 14-day recording plan or have storage limitations. ThroughTek can provide corresponding services to cater to businesses’ needs. At the same time, businesses also have the flexibility to come up with customized recording plans for their end-users to choose from.

Hausetopia App

Hausetopia is a multi-functional application that enables businesses to provide various comprehensive video surveillance services for their customers. Hausetopia app supports and manages various IoT devices, including IP cameras and access control devices. End-users such as house owners can then watch the IP camera’s live feed through the Hausetopia app anytime and anywhere. Moreover, Hausetopia app can support most if not all of the functionality that the device comes with such as two-way audio communication. It allows users to interact with one another remotely similar to a walkie-talkie. Also, when events happen, users will receive push notifications so they can take necessary actions to prevent mishaps. With the help of ThroughTek’s VSaaS PaaS, users can watch the event-triggered video clips as well as download them for other application usages.

P2P / IoT Connection

ThroughTek’s P2P / IoT Connection offers a fast, easy to setup, stable and secure connection between IoT devices and end-users’ devices. It also allows end-users to remotely access or control IoT devices. Security devices such as IP cams, DVRs, and NVRs are particularly suitable to utilize this technology to ensure a smart surveillance environment. Additionally, not only does it make direct communication between end-users and IoT devices possible, but it also effectively saves server and bandwidth costs. P2P Connection fee is charged based on the amount of bandwidth used. And ThroughTek provides Kalay Developer Console (KDC) for businesses to review the amount of bandwidth used for better cost management.

Data / Device Management Platform (DMP)

ThroughTek’s Data / Device Management Platform (DMP) provides an excellent data management experience for businesses to collect, store, view data, and manage security surveillance devices remotely. Through this platform, businesses can control and check the real-time operating status of the IoT devices. Once businesses detect abnormalities, they can then utilize this platform to effectively prevent incidents from getting worse. Furthermore, businesses can define their own data analysis’ criteria, including frequency, scheduling, and formulas, and check the real-time performance of the IoT devices with graphs and charts. This enables businesses to gain useful insights and make informed decisions at a faster rate. Lastly, DMP can also connect with other ThroughTek platforms such as VSaaS PaaS to support video-related applications.

In summary, ThroughTek’s smart surveillance solutions can enhance IP camera and DVR/NVR/XVR providers’ existing security services while allowing them to provide various latest surveillance solutions for their customers. These solutions are also ideal for ISP (Internet Service Provider) and telecom providers to establish their own security services to offer to their customers.