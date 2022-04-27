Stopgap Health Expands Its Services to Connecticut

An industry leader in simplifying med refills has expanded its service areas.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stopgap Health announced today that its services are now available in Connecticut.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our services in an effort to keep people healthy despite lack of insurance or access to a primary care doctor,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder and CEO of Stopgap Health.

Stopgap Health expanding its service to the state of Connecticut provides easy access to medication refills for the state’s 3.6 million residents, 200,000 of whom are reportedly without health insurance.

Stopgap Health launched its text-based emergency med refill service one year ago and is now available in 19 states, with plans to eventually provide care in all 50 states.

Regarding Stopgap Health’s future growth, Kelly says he envisions the website as a resource for people who want to stay healthy but don’t have easy access to a doctor. From med refills and lab orders to healthy lifestyle resources, Stopgap Health aims to be a home base for anyone who has fallen through the cracks of the healthcare system.

As to how customers rate Stopgap Health, one recent user identified as Richard W. highly recommends the company, saying, “Dr Kelly got me the high blood pressure medicine that I needed. Only $10, my local walk-in clinic charges $135 for doing the same thing, this was much faster also. It’s really refreshing to see health practitioners that are concerned about people’s health.”

A second customer identified as Matt P. added, "I got into a bind and Dr. Kelly was able to help me out and was easy to work with.”

For more information, please visit stopgaphealth.com/our-story

###

About Stopgap Health

As an emergency physician, Dr. Stephen Kelly was tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke – simply because they had run out of medication. Rather than wait for the healthcare system to be fixed, he decided to create an easy way for people to access their life saving medicines – even when in between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States