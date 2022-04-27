Reditus Laboratories: Aaron Rossi and Contributions Towards The COVID-19 Pandemic

Aaron Rossi, with Reditus Laboratories, has provided a great service to the State of Illinois.

Thanks to Dr. Aaron Rossi and Reditus Labs, our community stayed safer.” — Mark Luft

PEKIN, IL, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not long ago, Reditus Laboratories CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi was surprised by a visit from Pekin Mayor and State Representative Mark Luft. According to 1470 & 100.3 WMBD, during that meeting, Luft credited Reditus and Rossi for their contributions to Pekin and Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic. Luft presented Rossi with two certificates of recognition from the Illinois General Assembly, one for Reditus and one for Rossi. The impact that Reditus labs had on the entire region during the pandemic remains undeniable.

Dr. Rossi made the following statement, "I always knew I had the support of the city and the mayor. The support of many people still remains Dr. Rossi's support.

So who is Aaron Rossi?

According to the Reditus Laboratories website, Aaron Rossi, MD, is the CEO of Reditus Laboratories, LLC. Dr. Rossi graduated from Elmhurst College in 2006 and received his medical degree from the University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine in 2012. While still in medical school, Dr. Rossi discovered his passion and unique aptitude for the business management of private medical practice. Since graduating from medical school, Dr. Rossi has served in multiple capacities across the health care continuum, allowing him to expand his knowledge and develop a diverse skillset. Dr. Rossi was driven by his passion to help private physicians navigate the ever-changing health care landscape. He developed a proven model for private practice management and continued to develop his model as he grew a Central Illinois single-provider practice into a robust multi-specialty group. He quickly quadrupled the practice’s revenue in less than five years. Dr. Rossi believes staying in touch with physicians who provide direct patient care allows him to better understand the challenges that private practice physicians experience every day. His main goal, which provides his drive, is to help keep doctors autonomous. He opened Reditus Laboratories in 2019. Dr. Rossi's contribution to the great state of Illinois is something that will go down in the history books.