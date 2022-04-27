Bills and resolutions to be discussed in next session of 15th National Assembly

VIETNAM, April 27 - The 15th National Assembly during the second session in April. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — In the third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA), five bills and four resolutions will be discussed for approval, while six other draft bills will be open for comments.

The session will open on May 23 and continue until June 17 at the National Assembly Building.

The five bills presented for approval are: Law on Mobile Police; amendments for the Law on Cinema, Law on Insurance Business, Law on Emulation and Reward, Law on Intellectual Property.

The four resolutions are the pilot model for labour activities and orientation programmes, vocational training for inmates outside of prison; resolution on the 2023 legislation programme and amendment for the 2022 programme; amendment on the rules of the NA’s sessions; and resolution on initiative policies specific to Khánh Hòa Province’s development.

Six draft bills open for comments from the NA include amendments of Law on Petroleum, Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control, Law on Inspection, Law on Implementing Democracy at Grassroots Level, Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, Law on Radio Frequencies.

The NA Standing Committee has proposed to remove the Land Law’s amendment from the agenda, as it requires further direction from authorities and more time for preparation.

The assembly will also look into reports on the result of thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, socio-economic development plans, and the State budget in 2021, and review the current situation in 2022.

The final statement of the 2020 State budget will also be approved.

Resolution No. 42 on addressing bad debt of credit institutions will be considered for validity extension. The NA will also assess and decide on the investment strategies on Hà Nội’s Ring Road No. 4 and HCM City’s Ring Road No. 3.

Maximum supervision will be applied for implementation of planning laws and policies. NA’s monitoring programmes and teams for 2023 also be reviewed for approval.

The NA will also assess the construction of Hồ Chí Minh Road from 2020 to 2021 and plan for the next phase.

The Central Committee of Việt Nam Fatherland Front is tasked with collecting opinions and suggestions from the people to the upcoming session. The NA’s Standing Committee will also be reported on addressing voters’ opinions during the April session.

A Q&A session will also be conducted. The NA Secretary-General has asked delegations to soon send the inquiries as part of the preparation for the session in May. — VNS