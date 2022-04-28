The Jews and The Blues documentary film to screen in D.C. and N.Y.C
Gili Yalo is an intricate part of the film, and we can't wait for everyone to see it”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Films NYC announces additional East Coast film screenings for the documentary film The Jews and The Blues.
Last month, the film made its world premiere debut at The Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival. Since then, several more East Coast screenings have been scheduled, including the highly regarded JxJ Film Festival in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, May 17th at 6:15 pm, and the Nighthawk Cinema in Brooklyn, NY, on Monday, May 23rd at 7:30 pm.
The Jews and The Blues is a musical journey that becomes something much more along the way. Join documentary filmmaker, musician, and talk show host Drew Stone as he follows his passion for music and adventure while traveling through Israel. While there, he discovers how the blues ties into this incredible mix of cultures. Arab, Ethiopian, Yemen, and Moroccan, all Jewish, all Israeli, united through the universal tie that binds us together… music!
"I am very excited that Israeli musician Gili Yalo is a participating in the "Q & A" at the New York City and Washington D.C. screenings. His story is an intricate part of the film, and we can't wait for everyone to see it!"
Drew Stone, Co-Director
May 17th Washington, D.C. screening includes a Q&A hosted by musician Brian Gross with director Drew Stone and one of the film's featured musicians Gili Yalo.
CLICK HERE FOR WASHINGTON, D.C TICKETS
May 23rd Brooklyn, NY screening includes a Q&A hosted by author/teacher Howie Abrams with the film's directors, Drew Stone and Evan B. Stone, as well as one of the film's featured musicians Gili Yalo.
CLICK HERE FOR BROOKLYN, NY TICKETS
Drew Stone (Director) is an American film director, producer, editor, and musician. His works include music videos, commercials, documentary films, and television. He founded the New York City-based film production company Stone Films NYC. He played an active role in the early stages of the American musical movement known as hardcore punk. Stone is also known for his career as the frontman for New York City's Antidote since 1984 and is the host of the talk show The New York Hardcore Chronicles LIVE!
Evan B. Stone (Director) His documentary career grew its strong roots as a lead filmmaker and Executive Director for Former Vice President Al Gore's Emmy Award-winning documentary Channel CURRENT TV. 130 Short form documentaries on hard-hitting social issues earned him 20 major awards, including a Gold Hugo Award for Fully Automatic America. Nominated Editor of the Year with MTV, his flare for telling stories is unique. As a Director of Photography, he sets the look for Discovery Channels Expedition Unknown, Expedition X, Ghost Nation, and Beyond Oak Island. A well-rounded storyteller with over 30 years of experience.
