CLICTA DIGITAL AGENCY PLEDGES 1% OF ALL SALES TO ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSES

Clicta Digital Agency joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clicta Digital Agency joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.
“Clicta Digital has joined the 1% for the Planet initiative, which reinforces our commitment to our community, our customers, and our planet,” says Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency. “We are committed to doing our part and addressing the health of the environment. Partnering with other green-minded organizations, we can all work together to solve the planet’s most urgent environmental issues.”
“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We’re excited to welcome Clicta Digital Agency to our global movement,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.
By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.
About Clicta Digital Agency
Clicta Digital is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, CO with satellite offices across North America. They provide businesses with data-driven SEO, PPC, content marketing, and website design services. With well over a decades worth of experience, Clicta Digital’s marketing experts specialize in ranking companies #1 on Google to increase website traffic, leads, and sales.
Clicta Digital Agency also participates in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBEs worldwide throughout the year. They plan to continue participating in 1% for the Planet’s business membership programs, partnering with select nonprofit organizations across the globe.
About 1% for the Planet
1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.
Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.
Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.
Ronald Robbins
Clicta Digital Agency
+1 720-772-8297
ron@clictadigital.com
