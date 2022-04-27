Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,240 in the last 365 days.

Microsoft’s Tactical Command Vehicle Slated to Display Top Sustainability Solution at FDIC International This Week

Microsoft Tactical Command Vehicle with Stealth Power

Microsoft Tactical Command Vehicle with Stealth Power

Being a part of Microsoft’s solutions for tactical command only strengthens our mission to offer clean, no-fail power solutions to those providing life-saving services to their local community”
— Devin Scott, Stealth Power CEO
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft’s newest, high-performing technology for their tactical command vehicle is on display at the FDIC International convention through April 30th, taking place at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

One exciting solution of note was created by the team at Stealth Power, based in Austin, TX. Their Vehicle Power System reduces engine idling by using powerful, lightweight energy modules which allow the driver to enjoy a comfortable cabin temperature while powering their devices and other vital operational components – all with the engine turned off. New orders for this system from FDNY, the University of North Carolina, Duke Health, and the Mayo Clinic are going into production, making it clear that reducing fuel costs and carbon emissions via idle mitigation and sustainable auxiliary power is a priority for Emergency Response Fleet Managers nationwide.

“Being a part of Microsoft’s solutions for tactical command only strengthens our mission to offer clean, no-fail power solutions to those providing life-saving services to their local community,” stated Stealth Power CEO, Devin Scott.

If you plan to attend FDIC International, stop by the Microsoft booth and look for a Stealth Power representative to learn more about this system and its implications for a more resilient future in emergency response. The FDIC International convention brings the fire, rescue, and emergency response community together with over 800 exhibiting companies for six days of tech innovation, education, workshops, training, and networking. This event takes place annually and continues to draw thousands of eager attendees each year.

Devin Scott
Stealth Power
+1 832-794-8669
jvazquez@stealth-power.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Microsoft’s Tactical Command Vehicle Slated to Display Top Sustainability Solution at FDIC International This Week

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.