Microsoft’s Tactical Command Vehicle Slated to Display Top Sustainability Solution at FDIC International This Week
Being a part of Microsoft’s solutions for tactical command only strengthens our mission to offer clean, no-fail power solutions to those providing life-saving services to their local community”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft’s newest, high-performing technology for their tactical command vehicle is on display at the FDIC International convention through April 30th, taking place at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
— Devin Scott, Stealth Power CEO
One exciting solution of note was created by the team at Stealth Power, based in Austin, TX. Their Vehicle Power System reduces engine idling by using powerful, lightweight energy modules which allow the driver to enjoy a comfortable cabin temperature while powering their devices and other vital operational components – all with the engine turned off. New orders for this system from FDNY, the University of North Carolina, Duke Health, and the Mayo Clinic are going into production, making it clear that reducing fuel costs and carbon emissions via idle mitigation and sustainable auxiliary power is a priority for Emergency Response Fleet Managers nationwide.
“Being a part of Microsoft’s solutions for tactical command only strengthens our mission to offer clean, no-fail power solutions to those providing life-saving services to their local community,” stated Stealth Power CEO, Devin Scott.
If you plan to attend FDIC International, stop by the Microsoft booth and look for a Stealth Power representative to learn more about this system and its implications for a more resilient future in emergency response. The FDIC International convention brings the fire, rescue, and emergency response community together with over 800 exhibiting companies for six days of tech innovation, education, workshops, training, and networking. This event takes place annually and continues to draw thousands of eager attendees each year.
