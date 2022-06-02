Waddington's Presents the Best of Canada June 4-9, 2022
JESSIE OONARK ᔪᓯ ᐃᓇ, O.C., R.C.A. (1906-1985), Qamani’tuaq (Baker Lake) UNTITLED WALLHANGING, ca. 1979
Major Auction of Canadian Fine Art, Inuit Art and First Nations ArtTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A refreshing change from the standard offerings of the spring season, Canada's oldest auction house introduces a new concept: 'The Canada Auction'.
Eliminating barriers of genre or style, 'The Canada Auction' brings together superb examples of Canadian historical and contemporary art and design, intriguing cultural works and artifacts, and exceptional works of Inuit and First Nations art, spotlighting the best from across all aspects of Canada.
The 172-year old auction house is uniquely positioned, with its diversity of knowledge and areas of expertise, to respond to the broadening interest of collectors. This auction provides the opportunity to elevate all forms of the art, design and cultural elements of Canada.
CANADIAN FINE ART
The auction features examples by celebrated Canadian artists including A.Y. Jackson’s vibrant view of St. Urbain, Quebec in sunlight; a bright sketch of clouds by Franklin Carmichael; a long-lost London, U.K. 'thrift store find' by Henri Beau; alongside works by Jack Bush, Joe Fafard, Gershon Iskowitz, Rita Letendre, Arthur Lismer, John Meredith, W.J. Phillips, P.C. Shephard, and more.
FRANKLIN CARMICHAEL, O.S.A., R.C.A. (1890-1945)
JULY, 1939
Oil on panel; 10 in x 12 in; 25.4 cm x 30.5 cm
'July' is instantly recognizable as a view of Carmichael’s beloved La Cloche region, about 60 kilometres southwest of Sudbury in Northern Ontario–as synonymous with the artist as Algonquin Park is with Tom Thomson. Carmichael found in La Cloche a place that would provide stimulation and subjects for over 20 years.
FIRST NATIONS ART
An important group of works representing all seven members of the ‘Professional Native Indian Artists Incorporation’ (PNIAI), also referred to as ‘The Indigenous Group of Seven’, forms a major component of the auction. Fresh to the market artworks by Daphne Odjig, Alex Janvier, Jackson Beardy, Norval Morrisseau, Eddy Cobiness, Carl Ray and Joseph Sánchez are an initial offering from an important Ontario collection that Waddington's is pleased to present to the public.
DAPHNE ODJIG (1919-2016), Nishnaabe-Neshnabe (Odawa-Potawatomi)
CHILDHOOD IMAGINATIONS: OF KINGS AND QUEENS AND STUFF LIKE THAT, 1997
Acrylic on canvas; 30.25 in x 26.25 in; 76.8 cm x 66.7 cm
A founding member of the 1970s artists’ alliance Professional Native Indian Artists Inc., Odjig combined her artistry with social awareness as a feminist artist and activist creating a body of work that helped bring the Indigenous voice to the foreground of contemporary Canadian art.
INUIT ART
Exceptional works on paper, sculpture, and works on cloth by noted Inuit artists are also featured in the auction. Highlights include a monumental sculpture by Manasie Akpiliakpik, two examples of nivingajuliat (wallhangings) by Jessie Oonark, a Migration Boat by Joe Talirunili, sculpture by John Tiktak, Andy Miki, and John Pangnark, a wonderfully detailed work by Ennutisak, and a characteristically eccentric figure by Karoo Ashevak. Works on paper by artists Luke Anguhadluq, Sheojuk Etidlooie, Parr, Kananginak Pootoogook, Pudlo Pudlat and others are also included.
JESSIE OONARK ᔪᓯ ᐃᓇ, O.C., R.C.A. (1906-1985), Qamani’tuaq (Baker Lake)
UNTITLED (FIGURE WITH FACES)
Duffle, felt, embroidery floss, and thread; 46.5 x 30.5 in; 118.1 x 77.5 cm
An artist of exceptionally fertile imagination and seemingly boundless creative energy, Oonark produced a remarkable body of drawings, prints and nivingajuliat (wall hangings) over her career. Creating images sometimes formal in their symmetry but always subjective and impressionistic, Oonark has cited childhood memories as inspiration for her work. This work is a departure from conventions of square and rectangular presentation, and perhaps the most striking example from a period of experimentation during which Oonark investigated a series of unconventional nivingajuliat profiles.
HISTORICAL & CULTURAL WORKS
Telling stories of Canadian history and culture is another element of the auction. The juxtaposition of worlds is personified by a work by Inuit artist Pierre Karlik, Kangiqliniq (Rankin Inlet), who carved the Canadian Royal Coat of Arms for future prime minister John Turner on the occasion of his being admitted to practice law within the Arctic Circle in 1969. The intricately carved in relief work was commissioned by Justice William Morrow, an early champion of legal and cultural causes of the Inuit. Karlik was well known for both his masterful carving and his ability to capture great detail, which perhaps influenced his being chosen for the commission.
Representing Canadian folk art is a charming group of four early wood caricature figures by recognized master of 20th century woodcarving, Swedish-Canadian Carl Johan Trygg, and a 19th century Quebec wrought iron and painted wood equine-form tobacco cutter.
AUCTION INFORMATION
The Canada Auction will be offered online starting June 4 at 9 am ET through to closing June 9 at 8 pm ET.
Please visit the website to register to bid.
DOWNLOADABLE DIGITAL CATALOGUE
A digital catalogue containing expert essays and research, additional photographs and condition information is available to browse or download.
PUBLIC PREVIEWS
Previews of the Canada Auction, in addition to the Major Asian Auction and Inuit Art Select Auction are open to the public at the following times:
Thursday, June 2 from 10 am to 7 pm ET
Friday, June 3 from 10 am to 5 pm ET
Saturday, June 4 from 10 am to 4 pm ET
Sunday, June 5 from 12 noon to 4 pm ET
Monday, June 6 from 10 am to 7 pm ET
All other times by appointment.
For more information about the auction contact: thecanadaauction@waddingtons.ca or visit www.waddingtons.ca
Tess McLean
Waddington's Auctioneers
+1 416-504-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other