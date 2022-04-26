TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Race For Hope 5K
On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Race for Hope 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be traffic closures and parking restrictions that motorists should take into consideration:
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- 13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, NW
- 12th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
- 11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and D Street, SW
- Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, SW
- Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 9th Street, NW
- 4th Street between Independence Avenue and D Street, SW
- D Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street, SW
For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.