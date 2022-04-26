TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Race For Hope 5K

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Race for Hope 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be traffic closures and parking restrictions that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

13 th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 9 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

12 th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and D Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3 rd Street and 9 th Street, NW

4 th Street between Independence Avenue and D Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.