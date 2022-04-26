Submit Release
This site contains everything you need to know about health insurance, how to get covered, and how to use your coverage to keep yourself and your family healthy.  

Open Enrollment for 2022 health insurance ran between November 1, 2021 and January 15, 2022.  

Consumers who missed the January 15 deadline for 2022 coverage may still qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if they experience a qualifying life event, such as a birth, job loss, or divorce. In addition, Michiganders who qualify for the state's Medicaid or MIChild programs can apply at any time. For help getting started, and to figure out for which programs they qualify, consumers should visit Healthcare.gov/lower-costs.  

Your local agent or assister can help with the application or answer your questions. Find Marketplace help near you by visiting LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov.

