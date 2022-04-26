Submit Release
Doing Business with DIFS

The State of Michigan uses the SIGMA Vendor Self Service (SIGMA VSS) system to do business with our vendor partners. SIGMA VSS allows you, as a payee/vendor/grantee, to manage your information, view your financial transactions, view business and grant opportunities and much more.

You can register in SIGMA VSS to receive payments and respond to business opportunities at: GO TO SIGMA VSS

Other Helpful Links: Create a New Account (for new SIGMA VSS users) Claim Your Existing SIGMA Account (for existing SIGMA VSS users) Viewing Payment Details Contact SIGMA

