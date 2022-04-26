Pursuant to Public Act 65 of 2021, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is responsible for administering the Post-Acute Auto Injury Provider Relief Fund.

This legislation was signed into law on July 15, 2021. DIFS began accepting applications for distributions from the fund on August 13, 2021. Providers are strongly encouraged to review the statute prior to submitting an application.

As required by the law, on July 30, 2021, DIFS submitted an initial report to the Legislature, including a sample application. These documents are available online.

Application Instructions

Pursuant to Public Act 65 of 2021 and State of Michigan requirements, in order to apply for the Fund, health care providers must:

The Legislature has directed that DIFS may only consider applications which are complete and which include all required information and supporting documentation. See Section 301(7)(d) of the Act. Providers must meet all of the requirements established under the Act and this application to be eligible for a distribution from the Fund. See Section 301(5) and (7)(a) of the Act.

Completed application forms and attachments may be submitted via email to DIFS-ProviderFund@michigan.gov or via fax to 517-763-0305.

Contact Information:

DIFS-ProviderFund@michigan.gov Phone: 877-999-6442

Related Content:

February 11, 2022, Quarterly Report to the Legislature

November 13, 2021, Quarterly Report to the Legislature

Initial Report to Legislature and Application

Post-Acute Auto Injury Provider Relief Fund Application for Distribution