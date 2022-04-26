Service of Process (Insurance)

Insurers authorized in Michigan, but not organized under Michigan statutes, are required to file with the Director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the name and address of a Michigan resident agent upon which any local process affecting the insurer may be served. Service upon the resident agent is service upon the insurer.

This department accepts service of process for foreign surplus lines insurers. Foreign and Alien insurers who are not surplus lines carriers must be served directly on their resident agent.

Regarding Lloyd’s of London (“Lloyd’s”), Lloyd’s is comprised of several syndicates. To effectuate proper handling of the service of process documents, DIFS will need to have the company code to see if the specific syndicate is listed on our approved surplus lines list (see below). If the syndicate is on the approved list, the documents can be sent to DIFS for service of process, as the DIFS Director is the resident agent.

If the specific syndicate is not on the approved surplus lines list, then you will need to serve the company directly at its home office address and DIFS will not be involved. If you need further assistance, please call DIFS toll free 877-999-6442.

NAIC Quarterly Listing of Alien Insurers

Service of Process - Foreign Surplus Lines The documents needed for service of process are 2 copies of the summons (one copy may be a photocopy), 1 copy of the complaint and a check for $10.00 made payable to the State of Michigan. Send certified mail to:

C/o Resident Agent Anita G. Fox, Director Department of Insurance and Financial Services 530 W. Allegan Street, 7th Floor Lansing, MI 48933

Service of Process - All Other Entities Service of process for domestic insurers, health maintenance organizations and insurance agencies must be served directly on an officer of the company or agency, not through DIFS. If you do not have the officer's name or if you have questions about service of process, you may contact DIFS toll free at 877-999-6442 for assistance.

You can search for the Service of Process address for an insurance entity at this locator page:

Search Criteria for Insurance Entities

nce you have entered the website, scroll down to the bottom of the page, type in the insurance entity name, and click "Submit". When the search results appear, click on the specific entity name, and the Service of Process address will appear.