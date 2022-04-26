COVID-19 Information

Health Insurance

If you've recently lost your employer group health insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for a special enrollment period. For additional information, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call 877-999-6442.

If you need help with purchasing health insurance, a federally-trained assister can provide free enrollment assistance for Health Insurance Marketplace plans. To find assistance in your area, visit LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov.

Consumers enrolled in a fully-insured health plan may be eligible for expanded COVID-19 coverage such as:

No cost for medically necessary diagnostic testing or treatment of COVID-19

Increased access to prescriptions

Prior authorization waivers

Expanded access to telehealth services

For more information on the benefits offered under your health plan, contact your insurer directly.

COBRA Premium Assistance

The American Rescue Plan provides COBRA premium assistance from April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, to people who are eligible for COBRA. For more information, please visit the U.S. Department of Labor website, contact the Employee Benefits Security Administration, or call 866-444-3272.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance

FEMA has recently implemented its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic. The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program will help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate. For more information on how to apply for assistance, please visit the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance webpage or call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Patient's Right to Independent Review Act (PRIRA)

DIFS processes requests for external review of adverse determinations made by health insurance companies. Consumers may file a request for external review under PRIRA or may file this form with the department. DIFS is continuing to process these requests as usual during the COVID-19 emergency. Consumers with an urgent request may be eligible for an expedited review of their request.

Telehealth Coverage

Most health insurance policies regulated under Michigan law are required to cover health services provided by telemedicine, including services provided by interactive audio or video, including by telephone.

Coverage for telehealth benefits have been expanded for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.