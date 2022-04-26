DIFS Mission, Vision, and Values

Mission

To ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries.

Vision

All Michigan consumers will have access to insurance and financial services provided by companies that treat them fairly and are safe, sound, and entitled to public confidence.

Values

We believe that access to insurance and financial services creates pathways to opportunity and success. We strive to promote the availability of sound and secure insurance and financial services through fair and effective regulation and to serve with respect, professionalism, and accountability.