PRIRA Cases

Beginning October 1, 2017, DIFS will post monthly summaries of orders issued under the Patient's Right to Independent Review Act (PRIRA), MCL 550.1901 et seq. These summaries will replace individual orders, which may still be requested from DIFS under the Freedom of Information Act, MCL 15.231 et seq.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.