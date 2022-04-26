PRIRA Cases

Submit Release
Beginning October 1, 2017, DIFS will post monthly summaries of orders issued under the Patient's Right to Independent Review Act (PRIRA), MCL 550.1901 et seq. These summaries will replace individual orders, which may still be requested from DIFS under the Freedom of Information Act, MCL 15.231 et seq.

