Hearings and Decisions

One facet of the regulation of financial and insurance entities involves the management and disposition of complaints. DIFS holds hearings to come to decisions based on the laws and statutes that apply.

Declaratory Rulings A list of declaratory rulings published by DIFS. Declaratory rulings state the applicability of a statute, rule, or order to an actual state of facts.

Director's Orders A list of orders published by the DIFS Director.

Final Decisions A list of final decisions published by the DIFS Director.

PRIRA Cases A list of decisions issued under the Patient's Right to Independent Review Act (PRIRA).

Public Hearings Dates and information on public hearings that will be conducted by DIFS.

Prohibition Orders DIFS Prohibition Orders for Consumer Finance and Credit Union.

