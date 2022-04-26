Bank
Application to Organize a State-Chartered Savings Bank
(Form FIS 1016 also required)
Contains: Cover Letter, Instructions, Statutory Criteria, Federal Agency Contacts, Sample Certification Form, and Sample Publication Notice
There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,447 in the last 365 days.
Application to Organize a State-Chartered Savings Bank
(Form FIS 1016 also required)
Contains: Cover Letter, Instructions, Statutory Criteria, Federal Agency Contacts, Sample Certification Form, and Sample Publication Notice