Insurance Market Regulation

DIFS Market Regulation proactively monitors the business practices of insurance institutions (including companies, agencies, premium finance companies, third-party administrators, managing general agencies, and surplus lines carriers) operating in Michigan to ensure fair treatment of Michigan consumers. The responsibilities of ensuring compliance with the Insurance Code, MCL 500.100 et seq., and regulations include assessing and addressing the market practices of insurers, such as sales, advertising, underwriting, and claims handling. Upon the findings and recommendations of a market conduct examination, the Director may require the company to take corrective action or may impose other sanctions.