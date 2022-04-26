Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,442 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Finance and Mortgage

The Office of Consumer Finance is responsible for issuing licenses and registrations to over 13,000 mortgage and consumer finance entities doing business in Michigan. Authority to conduct business is granted under the following acts: Consumer Financial Services Act; Credit Card Arrangements Act; Debt Management Act; Deferred Presentment Service Transactions Act; Money Transmission Services Act; Mortgage Brokers, Lenders, and Servicers Licensing Act; Mortgage Loan Originator Licensing Act; Motor Vehicle Sales Finance Act; Regulatory Loan Act; and Secondary Mortgage Loan Act.

The Office is also responsible for supervising the licensees and registrants, as provided under these statutes, to ensure the entities operate safely, responsibly, and in accordance with applicable law. Supervisory activities include conducting on-site examinations of books and records, investigating consumer complaints, and initiating enforcement actions in accordance with applicable statutes.

You just read:

Consumer Finance and Mortgage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.