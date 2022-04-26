Consumer Finance and Mortgage

The Office of Consumer Finance is responsible for issuing licenses and registrations to over 13,000 mortgage and consumer finance entities doing business in Michigan. Authority to conduct business is granted under the following acts: Consumer Financial Services Act; Credit Card Arrangements Act; Debt Management Act; Deferred Presentment Service Transactions Act; Money Transmission Services Act; Mortgage Brokers, Lenders, and Servicers Licensing Act; Mortgage Loan Originator Licensing Act; Motor Vehicle Sales Finance Act; Regulatory Loan Act; and Secondary Mortgage Loan Act.

The Office is also responsible for supervising the licensees and registrants, as provided under these statutes, to ensure the entities operate safely, responsibly, and in accordance with applicable law. Supervisory activities include conducting on-site examinations of books and records, investigating consumer complaints, and initiating enforcement actions in accordance with applicable statutes.