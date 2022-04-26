Insurance Fraud

Fraud perpetrated in the insurance industry affects everyone and costs Americans billions of dollars every year. The Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) is a criminal justice agency within the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services that is dedicated to the prevention of criminal and fraudulent activities in the insurance and financial services markets. Read the FIU 2021 Annual Report to learn more.
