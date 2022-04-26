Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,441 in the last 365 days.

Insurance Fraud

Cracking Down on Michigan Insurance Fraud

Fraud perpetrated in the insurance industry affects everyone and costs Americans billions of dollars every year. The Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) is a criminal justice agency within the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services that is dedicated to the prevention of criminal and fraudulent activities in the insurance and financial services markets. Read the FIU 2021 Annual Report to learn more.

You just read:

Insurance Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.