As part of DIFS’ continuing effort to increase public awareness and understanding of the department’s services, the Consumer Education Program provides statewide financial education for Michigan consumers at various community locations. These workshops are ideal for town hall meetings, senior forums or community seminars, and are FREE OF CHARGE.

Speakers are available upon request to provide free educational workshops at your location. Each educational workshop consists of a 60-90 minute live presentation that will provide your audience with an opportunity to receive valuable information and guidance on financial and insurance matters that impact their daily lives. In addition, if you have a topic of interest that is not listed below, we can tailor one to the specific needs of your target audience.