Radix IoT Executives Share Insight on IoT Security, Edge Infrastructure, Scaling Autonomy at Upcoming Global Events
Chief Product Officer, Michael Skurla Will Speak at Events Across U.S. and EuropeDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT Chief Product Officer, Michael Skurla has been selected to speak at several upcoming industry events nationwide and in Europe. His presentations will focus on the developing issues around IoT security, as well as Edge infrastructure and scaling autonomy.
Radix IoT will also be an exhibitor at the 7x24 Exchange Spring Conference (Table #35), June 12-15 in Orlando, Florida, the IoT Evolution Conference and Expo (Booth #447), June 21-24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the SCADA Technology Summit August 24-25 at Westin Dallas Park Central. Visitors can drop by to meet Radix IoT management executives and learn about the company’s Mango Platform–an intuitive software, unifying distributed infrastructure and technology into a single organized information database for outcome-based analytics. OEM representatives can also learn how they can seamlessly cloud-enable their portfolio globally with the company’s Mango Series 4 secure, scalable, end-to-end connectivity platform.
Michael Skurla will present at the following upcoming events.
Smart Buildings Conference–presenting: The IoT InfoSec Conundrum on May 9, 4:40-5:00 p.m. at Fira de Barcelona, Spain.
IoT Evolution Expo–presenting: Scaling Autonomy on June 23, 2:00-2:25 p.m.
Skurla will then join the panelists on the Edge at Work program panel, 3:00-3:55 p.m. at the Solutions Theatre (Expo Hall Theatre). The IoT Evolution Expo TechSuperShow will be held June 22-24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
SCADA Technology Summit, co-located with AI in Manufacturing–presenting IoT Info Security. The Summit will be held August 24-25 at Westin Dallas Park Central.
For more information, visit Radix IoT www.radixiot.com or contact sales@radixiot.com.
About Radix IoT
Radix IoT offers a flexible and unified IoT platform to unite and harness data from
existing subsystems into a managed dashboard allowing remote monitoring, process management, and data aggregation intelligence to maximize uptime operations and minimize operating expenses. From one location to multiple, the Radix IoT portfolio of products solves the inherent complexity of managing geographically distributed facilities across various markets, including edge data centers, utilities, carrier edge/telecom infrastructure, industrial, and property management. Radix IoT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass Datacenters. It is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
