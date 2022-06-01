Baraja LiDAR joins the EVONOMY Data Ecosystem, expanding worldwide footprint
EVONOMY's flagship CSR service will now feature Baraja LiDAR solutions
We are delighted to be providing our market leading Solid-State LiDAR within Evonomy's Data Ecosystem. It's an exciting opportunity for Baraja to demonstrate the value of our Spectrum-Scan™ LiDARs ...”DETROIT, MI, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Electrification, Artificial Intelligence, & Connectivity, and Baraja, developer of the breakthrough Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology for Automotive and Industrial applications, announced that Baraja has joined the Data Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand.
The Data Ecosystem offered by Evonomy Brand, commonly known as Repository 2.0, incorporates Baraja's Solid-State LiDAR solutions including Automotive & Heavy Duty-based platforms. Repository 2.0 is utilized as part of Evonomy's flagship Component Selection Recommendation (CSR) service, where OEMs and Tier-1s worldwide can connect with Evonomy to receive independent analyses and impartial recommendations on solutions that will best meet their needs for upcoming programs.
"We are delighted to be providing our market leading Solid-State LiDAR within Evonomy's Data Ecosystem. It's an exciting opportunity for Baraja to demonstrate the value of our Spectrum-Scan™ LiDARs in enabling full autonomy solutions," said Joseph Notaro, Chief Commercial Officer at Baraja.
ELEVATING LiDAR
"With Level 2+ features becoming increasingly standard, OEMs are looking to add Level 3 or greater enabling technology for differentiation and to improve the safety profile of their vehicle fleets. Evonomy plays a critical role in assisting OEMs with identifying unique and meaningful technologies that meet their next-generation ADAS needs," said Anthony R. Giesey, Senior Vice President of EVONOMY Group. "Baraja offers flagship features which can enable various levels of autonomy, highlighted by their Spectrum-Scan(TM) technology which yields pointclouds that are immune to interference from other light sources and LiDAR systems. Additionally, their on-the-fly foveation feature can instantly provide increased resolution to an area of interest within the Field of View, leading to better autonomous decision making."
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group is Industry 4.0's trusted center of expertise for Electrification, Artificial Intelligence, and Connectivity technologies, offering Technical & Commercial services to support OEM, Tier-1, and Supplier needs. Composed of two Brands, the Group's core brand "Evonomy" provides technical consulting services including Component Selection Recommendation (CSR), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS) in addition to commercial services including Technical Marketing Assessment (TMA), Commercial & Contract Review (CCR), and Salesforce & Business-Unit Management Services (SBS). The Group's second brand "REPfirm", is a Manufacturer's Representative firm providing industry-leading Sales & Business Development services for Smart Solutions using technical sales combined with highly-cultivated customer relationships to create sustainable growth.
ABOUT BARAJA
Baraja is building the future of LiDAR to enable the autonomous future. With its revolutionary Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR technology, Baraja gives leading automotive companies a solid-state system in the fast axis that sets a new benchmark in precision and reliability. Baraja was founded in 2016 by telecommunications engineers Federico Collarte and Cibby Pulikkaseril, who discovered a way to use the industry’s proven photonics technology to solve the problems faced by legacy LiDAR. Baraja is backed by Sequoia, Blackbird Ventures, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Main Sequence.
About Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR
Baraja’s revolutionary Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR completely rethinks the way autonomous vehicles see the world around them. Built on proven optical and photonics technologies from the telecommunications industry, Spectrum-Scan™ precisely steers infrared lasers through prism-like optics in the sensor, rapidly switching the laser’s wavelength to send each color of light in a different direction — the same way optic fiber technology works. The resulting pointclouds are extremely high-resolution and immune to interference from other light sources and LiDAR systems. Baraja Spectrum-Scan™ operates on the 1550 nm infrared spectrum, making it safe for human eyes, and creates crystal-clear pointclouds with a high-resolution 2000-channel vertical axis and responsive focus to effectively detect objects at ranges of more 250 metres.
