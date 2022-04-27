Sequoia Living Honors Staff for Going Above and Beyond
Sequoia Living awarded 13 employees for their professionalism, commitment to excellence, and quality of care provided to older adults.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequoia Living, a nonprofit providing homes and services for healthy aging since 1958, recognizes employees for their tireless effort in supporting one another in providing the best services possible to older adults in the Bay Area.
The pandemic put the senior living industry to the test with staff shortages and COVID-related safety mandates. Sequoia Living staff members stepped up to the challenge and conquered the daunting task of protecting the older population from an invisible threat while helping each other grow strong and build resilience during arduous times.
Recently, Sequoia Living awarded 13 employees for their professionalism, commitment to excellence, and quality of care provided to older adults. The awards program has been a long-standing tradition for over two decades. Each year employees are recognized with Star Awards and Jamison Leadership Awards.
During the 2022 recognition ceremony, the Jamison Leadership Awards were presented to Temika Moore, LVN of Viamonte at Walnut Creek; Kriselle Padua, LVN at The Sequoias San Francisco; and Samantha Fargeon, director of resident services at The Tamalpais Marin.
Moore gives residents 100% of her attention during the night shift. She creates a natural and comfortable environment for everyone around her. Padua has provided support to people living with dementia in memory care for the last six years. She says coming to work each day is memorable because of the lives she touches. Fargeon was recognized for her skills as a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), which has been extremely valuable throughout the pandemic. She leads with kindness and compassion while providing counseling sessions, meditation classes, and support to 300 residents and 200 fellow staff members. She continues to remind her peers to take care of themselves.
Star Award winners include Diane Kostelak, Executive Assistant, Marie Ridley, Life Enrichment Assistant, and Paul Robitsch, Receptionist from The Sequoia Portola Valley; Jhoanne Gan, Medical Administrative Specialist from The Sequoias San Francisco; Abner Alberto, Driver, and James Laco, Maintenance from Viamonte at Walnut Creek; Rosie Cavan, Senior Accounting, Carlos Majano, Maintenance Tech, and Jennifer Williard, MDS Coordinator from The Tamalpais Marin; Leon Schmidt, Supervisor, Cinnamon Smith, Resident Service Coordinator, Victoriya Kushnir, Resident Service Coordinator, and Jane Lam, Resident Service Coordinator from the Community Services program.
To become a rising star in an environment filled with caring and supportive people, Sequoia Living invites professionals with a passion for serving older adults to visit SequoiaLiving.org/careers and apply for an open position.
About Sequoia Living
Sequoia Living provides Bay Area older adults with retirement communities and services designed to support and enrich lives. Sequoia Living, a nonprofit founded in 1958, is comprised of four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community service programs where they served over 7,000 seniors in 2021.
Lola Rain
Sequoia Living
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other