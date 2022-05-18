Toll Brothers’ Four-Bedroom, Four-Bath Delmore Elite Home Model Opens for Sales at Beacon Lake

The Delmore Elite at Beacon Lake

Award-winning luxury home builder debuts a brand-new St. Augustine single-family home design intended for friendly, lakefront-lifestyle living at Beacon Lake

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL , USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toll Brothers, Inc. recently announced it opened for single-family home sales in St. Augustine and will soon unveil a four-bedroom home model at Beacon Lake.

Beacon Lake offers resort-style community amenities, architecturally distinctive homes from premier builders, top-rated St. Johns County public schools and a convenient location between St. Augustine and Jacksonville, Florida.

The 3,171 square-foot Delmore Elite model home design features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The Delmore Elite is designed for the way you live and a compelling choice for anyone seeking a St. Augustine single-family home that is designed for versatile living and easy entertainment options.

Flexible Interior Spaces

The extended porch and foyer open into a spacious flex room and offer views of the main-floor great room and covered lanai beyond. The casual dining area features a large center island and breakfast bar, and the adjacent kitchen includes plenty of counter and cabinet space along with a walk-in pantry.

The first floor’s primary bedroom is remarkable for its large size and spacious walk-in closet. The spa-like primary bath includes a dual-sink vanity, a large shower and private water closet. Secondary bedrooms, each with spacious closets, reside adjacent to two more shared-hall baths on the first floor.

The Delmore Elite’s centrally located laundry allows for an optional drop zone, while an additional storage area located under the stairwell rounds out the first floor. This home design can be customized with options such as converting the first floor flex room into an office or a 4th bedroom, or expanding the great room and casual dining room.

A generous loft area and a powder room at the top of the stairs offers some seclusion for guests on the second floor. Ample linen storage and allowance for mechanical space is also included on the second story of the Delmore Elite. An option to stretch the top floor to accommodate a fifth bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath, with no loss of space to the generous loft, is also available.

As one of the nation’s leading luxury home builders, Toll Brothers is able to offer options to St. Johns County single-family home buyers that suit every family’s life.

St. Augustine Single-Family Homes

Toll Brothers luxury homes at Beacon Lake start in the upper $500,000s, and include designs that range from 2,400 square feet to more than 3,600 square feet.

The Delmore Elite model can be seen at 67 Loosestrife Way in St. Augustine.

More about Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, has an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. As a leading builder of luxury homes building in over 60 markets in 24 states, this publicly owned company was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit https://www.tollbrothers.com/.

More About Beacon Lake

Beacon Lake is anchored by a 43-acre paddle friendly lake within 358 acres of nature preserve. This one-of-a-kind community was thoughtfully designed to feel intimate and friendly. Single-family homes and townhomes within Beacon Lake feature coastal-inspired architectural style from two builders, allowing buyers the freedom of choice and customization while honoring the community’s lakefront setting.

For more information about the Beacon Lake community, visit https://www.beaconlake.com/.