Mackay Fish Hatchery Pole Building
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on May 10, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-112, Mackay Hatchery Pole Building. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.
The project consists of constructing a pole building. The building will be 48’ x 32’ at Mackay Hatchery, 4848 N 5600 W, Mackay, ID 83251. Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes, site work, electrical, and doors.
A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held at Mackay Fish Hatchery on May 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Contact the Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730 by May 2, 2022 to make arrangements to attend this tour.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
planroom@abadanplancenter.com
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
planroom@idahoagc.org
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
projectdata@construction.com
dodge.docs@construction.com
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
content@constructconnect.com
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
projectinfo@plancenter.net
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.
A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS