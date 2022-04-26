Mackay Fish Hatchery Pole Building

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on May 10, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-112, Mackay Hatchery Pole Building. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

The project consists of constructing a pole building. The building will be 48’ x 32’ at Mackay Hatchery, 4848 N 5600 W, Mackay, ID 83251. Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes, site work, electrical, and doors.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held at Mackay Fish Hatchery on May 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time. Contact the Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730 by May 2, 2022 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations: