Enterprise Content Management Market to Touch USD 77.32 Billion at a CAGR of 12.25 % by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Enterprise Content Management Market” information by Solution, by Service, by Organization Size, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 77.32 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.25% by 2030.

Market Scope:

Enterprise content management solutions are wide-ranging platforms that help enterprises curate, organize, store & share, and manage various types of content, such as Web properties (XML, HTML), product information, records, documents (DOC, OCF, XLS, PDF), and images (JPEG, TIFF, PNG). With enterprises undergoing digital transformation, the data is rapidly accumulating and will only increase further over time.

Today's enterprises need a comprehensive, secure, and automated solution to manage high volumes of information easily. ECM is essential for content governance as it provides the repository of records for important business documents. ECM also supports a single source for collaborative work and maintains content security while making content findable and useful.

Dominant Key Players on Enterprise Content Management Market Covered are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

M-Files Inc.

Hyland Systems Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Barracuda Network Inc.

LSSP Corporation (Pinpoint)

Adobe Inc.

Box Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Capgemini SE

Laserfiche

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Docuware GmbH (Ricoh)

Datamatics Global Services Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Enterprise content management system comprises several types of content management solutions. ECM solutions deliver a variety of functions and roles within an organization, such as case management, records management, document management, proprietary information management, benefits of enterprise content management systems, access management, and others.

Highly regulated sectors like healthcare and financial services need ECM systems with built-in features to keep a company compliant, such as keeping audit trails, timeframes for retaining records, and other accountability activities. ECMs also help organizations centralize information as a single source of truth for employees.

ECMs enable information sharing & storing more efficiently and reduce the clutter that accumulates due to multiple file versions by keeping the most up-to-date versions and archiving the old ones. This helps avoid confusion when accessing necessary information for collaborating. Resultantly, the market holds the potential to expand phenomenally in the years to come.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The report is segmented into solutions, services, deployment, organization size, verticals, and regions. The solution segment is bifurcated into web content management, mobile content management, documentation management, records management, content workflow management, and others. The service segment is bifurcated into integration, support & maintenance, training, and other services.

The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-cloud and on-premises. The organization size segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The vertical segment is bifurcated into retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. The region segment comprises America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for enterprise content management solutions globally. The largest market share attributes to the major enterprise content management firm present in the region. Besides, the increase in the utilization of enterprise content management solutions in various industrial verticals, such as retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, boosts the market in the region. Factors such as growing IT infrastructures and high adoption of digitization in major countries fuel the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The ECM market appears highly competitive, with the presence of many prominent companies having an international and regional presence. These companies aggressively target increased participation through partnerships and collaborations to expand their operations and offerings to potential clientele.

For instance, on April 14, 2022, Micro Focus and Kapish announced a five-year global partnership to bring content manager customers a secure cloud future. These companies would combine Kapish's well-established content manager cloud, a secure SaaS solution for enterprise content management in the cloud, with ECM product, Micro Focus' longstanding content manager.

The global tech partnership would enable these companies to provide secure cloud capability that can help government agencies and regulated organizations to manage their information flow safely. The unique alliance with Kapish enables Micro Focus to provide select content management software as a service to its enterprise customers globally.

In another instance, on December 01, 2021, Converge Technology Solutions Corp., a software-enabled IT & cloud solutions provider, announced that its 53% owned subsidiary, Portage CyberTech Inc., has acquired OPIN Digital Inc., a leading digital agency offering strategic guidance, creative design, and software development services. The addition of OPIN would enable Portage CyberTech to deliver modern privacy and reliable security solutions to protect data and manage digital assets.

Industry Trends

Most organizations have deployed enterprise content management (ECM) solutions to gain operational efficiency and greater profitability by achieving new productivity levels and streamlining workflows. The rising demand for enterprise content management solutions from various organizations is a major trend. Growing advancements in digitization and the emergence of cloud technologies boost the market size.

Besides, the increasing adoption of ECM solutions in healthcare and e-commerce retailers provides a huge impetus to the market growth, impacting the overall ecosystem, including customers and suppliers. Rising ECM uses major industry verticals, including IT & telecom and energy & utilities, to streamline document workflows, data security, and compliance are substantiating market revenues.

