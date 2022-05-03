Anytime Fitness on Canal St has been named the highest rated location in all of Louisiana (on Google Maps)

Anytime Fitness on Canal St is now the highest rated location in all of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a 4.7 star rating (https://g.page/r/CVpI2Uj61XP_EAg/review) out of 5 stars on Google reviews and 1,000’s of attendees every week consisting of members and guests, it's no wonder why this gym has become so popular among locals. In fact, this location is ranked #1 out of 117 locations in Louisiana at the time of this writing. What sets this club apart is not just its prime location, pristine facility and equipment or friendly staff, but the inclusion of a complimentary personal training session and unlimited group classes for all members of this location.

The newest addition to their class schedule is Power Yoga, which has proven to be a tremendous success since its debut last month. Anytime Fitness Canal Street has launched the power yoga class intending to help members achieve higher levels of wellness. This club is taking on this challenge. They believe it will help them stay ahead of the competition in Louisiana and maintain their position as the highest-rated location in all of Louisiana and beyond, by providing members and guest what they need and want, with ever-changing fitness trends. The introduction to this class starts with an invigorating stretch that releases pent-up tension and then moves into a series of powerful poses designed to build strength and flexibility. As with any yoga session, it also offers an element of meditation and relaxation before you head out for the day or to finish off your workout.

Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour gym with nearly 5,000 locations worldwide. With over 3 million members in more than 32 countries and on all 7 continents, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing a safe and welcoming environment for people of all ages and fitness levels around the world.

From cardio machines to group classes and functional fitness, to strength machines to free weights, to experienced, certified personal trainers, Anytime Fitness Canal Street has something for everyone at every fitness level. With security systems in place that include cameras, recorded card swipes, and the ability to notify a security company if a patron is injured or feels unsafe, members can feel confident working out at any time of day or night. Additional locations are open and available 24/7/365 for members’ convenience when they’re away from their home club.

Anytime Fitness Canal Street is accepting new members and clients and has the tools to support your achievement of your fitness goals.

You can get started with Anytime Fitness Canal St at http://anytimefitnessneworleans.com or by calling (504) 373-5659.