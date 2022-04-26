Baesler Applauds 2022 ND County Teachers of the Year
BISMARCK, N.D., April 26, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday applauded 47 North Dakota educators who have been named as 2022 County Teachers of the Year, praising them as examples of professional excellence in education.
“Our teachers have dealt with unprecedented challenges in recent years – brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic – and they responded by showing their imagination, their adaptability, their empathy, and their passion for serving their students,” Baesler said. “Our County Teachers of the Year are sterling examples of these qualities.”
The 2022 county winners are:
Adams: Brooke Schneider, Hettinger Public School
Barnes: Jodi Miller, Barnes County North
Benson: Natalie Lindgren, Leeds Public Schools
Billings: Elizabeth Odermann, DeMores Elementary, Medora
Bottineau: Kaley Mills, Westhope Public School
Bowman: Nicole Walker, Roosevelt Elementary, Bowman
Burke: Kirsten Hass, Bowbells Public School
Burleigh: Abby DuBord, Centennial Elementary, Bismarck
Cass: Megan Margerum, Northern Cass, Hunter
Cavalier: Krista Aanderud, Langdon Area Elementary
Dickey: Becca Roberts, Oakes Elementary
Dunn: Cortney Cook, Killdeer Elementary
Emmons: Megan Wald, Linton Public School
Foster: Laura Risovi, Carrington Elementary
Grand Forks: Ivona Todorovic, Grand Forks Red River High School
Grant: Douglas Koepplin, Elgin-New Leipzig Public School
Griggs: Francine Tunseth, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown
Hettinger: Dee Greff, Mott-Regent Public School
LaMoure: Patsy Schlosser, Edgeley Public School
Logan: Susan Wald, Napoleon Public School
McHenry: Pamela Tonnessen, TGU Granville Public School
McIntosh: Cheyenne Ketterling, Ashley Public School
McKenzie: David Gumke, Watford City High School
McLean: Amanda Huettl, Max Public School
Mercer: Patty Mossett, Hazen Middle School
Morton: Stephanie Williams, Fort Lincoln Elementary, Mandan
Mountrail: Christine Villano, New Town Public School
Nelson: Jill Wall, Lakota Elementary
Oliver: Ashley Tietz, Center-Stanton Elementary
Pembina: Steve Ragan, Valley-Edinburg Public School
Pierce: Kari Hill, Rugby Public School
Ramsey: Derek Gathman, Devils Lake High School
Ransom: Barb Sweet, Lisbon High School
Renville: Donanne Derr, Glenburn Public School
Richland: Tammy Goerger, Wahpeton Public Schools
Rolette: Bonnie Nadeau, Dunseith Public High School
Sargent: Theresa Wittich, Milnor Public School
Sheridan: Jeremy Lauer, McClusky Elementary
Sioux: Bailey Wenz, Cannon Ball Elementary
Stark: Tina Meyer, Taylor-Richardton Elementary
Steele: Sarah Wendt, Hope-Page Public Schools
Stutsman: Lynnette Ryan, Louis L’Amour Elementary, Jamestown
Traill: Adam Sola, May-Port CG High School, Mayville
Walsh: Paige Meyer, Park River Area Elementary School
Ward: Brian Walz, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot
Wells: Heidi Keller, BM Hanson Elementary, Harvey
Williams: Andrea Finders, Rickard Elementary, Williston
The selections demonstrate continued growth in North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year program, which Baesler has worked to expand during her tenure as state superintendent. The program honored 40 County Teachers of the Year for 2021, and 20 the year before.
Baesler’s goal is to have County Teacher of the Year honorees from all 53 North Dakota counties. Six counties did not have nominees for 2022.
The county awards are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County award recipients are eligible to apply for state Teacher of the Year honors. The winner of the state Teacher of the Year award will be named in September.
County Teachers of the Year were nominated for the awards. Anyone who believes a North Dakota teacher is deserving of recognition may nominate her or him, including students, family members, teacher colleagues, or administrators.