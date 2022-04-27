5WPR Founder Announces Top PR Tips for the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5WPR founder Ronn Torossian says while the pandemic proved to be difficult for many businesses, the cannabis industry has thrived. With several of the states in the U.S. legalizing the medicinal and recreational use of cannabis, it has brought forth new opportunities for the industry. With more states potentially legalizing the use of cannabis, businesses have an opportunity for remarkable growth.

However, the cannabis industry is relatively new. Those who want to break into it will have to navigate a new market. If a cannabis business is looking to expand, then it will face an even more complicated situation. The differing legal status of marijuana across states makes multi-state operations difficult.

To make sure that a business owner does not fall into common pitfalls in their marketing and cannabis PR strategy, they need to consider the following tips:

Staying Updated with the News

Currently, cannabis is federally illegal, but its recreational/medicinal use is legal in certain states. The policy surrounding marijuana and associated products is constantly changing. The legal cannabis industry is a new market that seems to be in flux. To ensure compliance with the latest policies, business owners need to stay in the loop regarding the latest news. Monitoring the news can help businesses get a head start on potential opportunities or issues.

Business owners can choose to hire a researcher or PR firm to go through relevant news and analyze the data. This way, they can be sure that they have all the crucial information that could affect them.

Addressing the Concerns of Potential Customers and the Public

If a business is looking to grow to a multi-state level, it will need to keep its target audience in mind. If it has no roots in a new state, it can work with local firms or businesses. This way, it will benefit from the on-the-ground experience of the local firms who have ties to that region.

If the business is looking to expand into a state where the legalization of marijuana is recent, it might want to focus on the acceptance and normalization of cannabis products. Marijuana still makes many people apprehensive. Unless the business can address these fears and misgivings, it will continue to lose out on potential customers.

Have Reliable Staff/Team

A crucial aspect that often gets overlooked by businesses in the cannabis industry is the recruitment process. Providing cannabis products or related accessories is no different from how any other business operates. The business will need people who have a viable skill set and who can perform their assigned roles. Skilled employees add value to an organization and are instrumental in helping it grow.

The Key Takeaway

While the cannabis industry is a relatively new market, it still needs conventional PR and marketing knowledge. However, businesses operating in this space will have to keep policy changes in mind and cannot overlook aspects that other industries need not hyper-focus on.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading cannabis PR agency.

