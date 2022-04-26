Derivatives Market Trends Insights 2022-2027 | Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 39.17 Bn | Global Size and Future Investment Analysis | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities & Demand | Industry Research

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent research report on the Global “ Derivatives Market ” presents a complete overview and comprehensive explanation of the industry. It is an analytical study focuses on target groups of customers covering historical, current, and future market revenue and growth rate for both demand and supply side. The report offers deep geographical analysis for key regions and country markets. The competition landscape is also analyzed in depth to understand strategies adopted by key players in terms of product and geographical expansion, merger acquisition, partnerships and collaborations. It segregates useful and relevant market information and provide readers with validated market size estimates and forecast figures including CAGR and share of key segments.

Derivatives are a kind of financial instrument, generally expressed as an agreement between two entities, the price of which is determined by the prices of other basic products. And there are corresponding spot assets as the subject matter, and the transaction does not need to be delivered immediately, but can be delivered at a future time. Typical derivatives include forwards, futures, options and swaps.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest market for Derivatives, accounting for about 40% of the global market share. It was followed by North America, which accounted for about 30%. Global derivatives companies mainly include Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, etc. Chinese market derivatives companies mainly include Yongan Futures, Citic Securities, GTJA, Haitong Futures and Ruida Futures, etc. Top 10 companies had a combined market share of more than 60% of the global total. The classification of Derivatives includes Financial and Commodity. The proportion of Financial Derivatives is about 80%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Derivatives Market

The global Derivatives market size is projected to reach US$ 39170 million by 2027, from US$ 21980 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Derivatives Market include:

Goldman Sachs

Deutsche Bank

Citi

J.P. Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Bank of America

Credit Suisse

Nomura

ANZ

BNP Paribas

Wells Fargo

Truist

Societe Generale

Yongan Futures

CITIC Securities

GTJA

Haitong Futures

Ruida Futures

Market Segments Analysis:

Market segmentation is a vital fragment of the report. This report covers the types of products available in the market, their applications, and end-uses. The market segmentation also provides in-depth insights into the regional market performance. Moreover, it provides insights into the expected performance of the product segment. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region (country), by type, and by application.

On the basis of Product Type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Financial

Commodity

On the basis of the End Users/Applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Hedging

Speculative Arbitrage

This report focuses on Derivatives volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Derivatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Moreover, it includes the regional landscape of the global Derivatives market. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Derivatives Market Forecast Period: 2022-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Derivatives market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

