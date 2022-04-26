Biochar Market Worth USD 3,712.05 Million by 2030 Witnessing a CAGR of 11.75% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Biochar Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Other) Application (Agriculture, Animal Farming, Industrial, Others), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Biochar Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biochar market Information by Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% CAGR to reach USD 3,712.05 Million by 2030

Market Scope:

Biochar is a type of charcoal generated by heating waste materials under controlled conditions, such as agricultural waste, wood waste, forest waste, and animal manure. It's commonly used as a soil amendment to reduce pollutants and harmful chemicals, as well as moisture loss, soil leaching, and fertilizer runoff, among other things. It has a wide range of applications in many end-use industries, including as a fabric additive in the textile business, a raw material in the construction industry, and an electromagnetic radiation shield in the electronics industry. More business opportunities are likely to emerge as a result of increased environmental awareness, cheaper raw material costs, and consistent government waste management policies.

Competitive Landscape:

The following companies dominate the market:

Novocarbo (India),

Airex Energy Inc.,

Diacarbon Energy (Canada),

ArSta Eco Pvt Ltd. (India)

Biochar Supreme (US);

Coaltec Energy USA (US);

Farm2Energy Pvt. Ltd. (India);

Frontline BioEnergy LLC (US);

KARR Group Co. (KGC) (US);

Pacific Biochar Corporation (US);

Phoenix Energy (US);

ProActive Agriculture (US).

Market USP:

Market Drivers:

During the assessment period, the agriculture industry is likely to drive the worldwide biochar market, and it is expected to dominate market demand in the following years. Since then, biochar has improved the soil's ability to store water and nutrients, delivering essential nutrients to crops and promoting plant development.

Biochar, on the other hand, is gaining traction in developing nations due to its ability to improve soil physical and chemical qualities, as well as promote soil fertility and productivity, resulting in increased crop strength and growth while producing fewer pollutants.

Animal farming and livestock farming, such as cattle and poultry farming, are the primary users of biochar. Agriculture, electronics, and the textile industry have all experienced a surge in demand and higher-than-normal consumption, which is projected to normalize in the coming years. Over the next few years, the biochar market will be propelled forward by expanding biochar usage for heat and power generation, as well as rising adsorption applications.

As the world's population grows, so does the demand for crops, prompting farmers to adopt a more linear approach to using biochar to boost agricultural productivity. During the projection period, this might be one of the primary drivers of the biochar market's growth. Biochar supplementation has also shown to be beneficial in animal feed for cattle, goats, chicken, pigs, and fish. It is used as a feed additive to improve blood profiles, growth performance, and pathogen resistance in ruminants (cattle and goats). Furthermore, it contains high levels of calcium, potassium, and magnesium, all of which help hens produce fewer cracked eggs. These factors have increased the use of biochar in animal feed, boosting the biochar market's growth.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of biochar, as well as underlying structural constraints such as a lack of financing for producers, an immature carbon market, and shorter durations for mining land restoration bonds, continue to stifle the expansion of the biochar charcoal industry. Furthermore, during the assessment period, the biochar market value was hampered by a lack of effective technology for low-emission biochar synthesis, particularly for distant or mobile production.

Biochar is still in its early stages of commercialization, and this difficult-to-sell asset lacks uniformity and standardization, slowing market growth. One of the major factors limiting the growing potential of biochar consumption will continue to be concerns about the unsustainable production process of biochar. Low product demand from the Middle East and Africa region in agricultural and animal production is another element impeding worldwide market expansion, which is predicted to be a challenge factor for the global biochar industry.

COVID-19 Analysis

Because of its reliance on agriculture, building & construction, and other sectors, the biochar market has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 brought the entire world to a halt, having a negative influence on both the agricultural and global biochar markets. Despite the fact that the COVID-19 has had a negative influence on the market, stakeholders are encouraging farmers to install a reactor on their farm in order to speed up the process of turning stubble into biomass. Furthermore, declining income has resulted in a decrease in charcoal demand in the building and construction sector. COVID-19 has also put a temporary halt to a number of construction infrastructure projects, reducing demand for biochar in the metal processing and building & construction industries.

Segmentation of the Market

The market is divided into three categories based on technology: pyrolysis, gasification, and others.

Agriculture, animal farming, industrial, and other applications are comprised in the market.

Regional Insights:

The expansion of the global market is expected to be boosted by North America. During the forecast period, the Biochar market in North America is expected to account for the greatest share of the Biochar market and have the highest CAGR. This increase is attributed to the presence of a significant number of manufacturers and distributors in this region, all of whom are working on expanding their biochar product line in order to meet rising demand.

During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific biochar market is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR, and it accounted for a significant biochar market share during the review year. This is due to the growing livestock and agriculture sectors, which has improved biochar's performance in the Asia-Pacific region.

