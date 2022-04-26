Submit Release
Islanders invited to share input as Adaptation Plan is being developed

CANADA, April 26 - In the fall, government committed to developing an Adaptation Plan to ensure Prince Edward Island is working towards a future that is resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“We are taking action on climate change and our Net-Zero Framework will help us reduce GHG emissions—the cause of climate change. We must also take action to manage and prepare for the unavoidable impacts of a changing climate, including coastal hazards, post-tropical storms, heat waves, heavy precipitation and flooding.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Government has begun the process of developing the Adaptation Plan which will identify government action for the next five years. Residents have an opportunity to share their ideas to build a resilient Island through six regional engagement sessions taking place in May.

  • Monday, May 9 – 5:00-7:00pm         Kings Playhouse, Georgetown
  • Tuesday, May 10 – 5:00-7:00pm      Souris Regional School, Souris
  • Wednesday, May 11 – 5:00-7:00pm CAST Building, Holland College, Charlottetown
  • Monday, May 16 – 5:00-7:00pm       Credit Union Place, Summerside 
  • Tuesday, May 17 – 5:00-7:00pm      Watermark Theatre, North Rustico 
  • Wednesday, May 18 – 5:00-7:00pm Holland College West Prince Campus, Alberton     

Participants are welcome to drop in and come and go as desired anytime between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. 

French interpretation will be provided for the sessions in Summerside and North Rustico.

During these sessions, Islanders will be given multiple ways to contribute such as sticky notes on visual posters, oral recordings of their thoughts or written contributions. There will be a children’s station for drawing and use of Lego to show their ideas.

For those unable to attend the in-person engagement, you can email your thoughts and suggestions in French or English to adaptation@gov.pe.ca or call 1-866-368-5044. An online feedback form will also be available prior to the first session.

Media contact: Jill Edwards Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action jedwards@gov.pe.ca

