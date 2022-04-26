Passive Optical Network Market is Expected to Reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2032, Grow at a CAGR 20.70% between 2022-2032
Global passive optical network market was valued at $ 13.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $ 120.6 billion at a CAGR of 20.70% between 2022-2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the total global passive optical network market was valued at $ 13.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $ 120.6 billion at a CAGR of 20.70% between 2022 and 2032. The end-user of an individual customer uses a passive optical network in a commercial environment. Therefore, the passive optical network is growing in popularity for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness in copper markets. Passive optical LANs are made by various types of passive optical networks which have many FTTx (fiber to the x) applications that might change the landscape of communications technology and IT infrastructure. Therefore, these rising factors are driving the growth of the passive optical network market across the globe. Moreover, the demand for telecom, internet services, and bandwidth has enhanced the demand for passive optical network equipment over the last few years. Data-intensive services such as voice over internet protocol, and videoconferencing are estimated to fuel the demand for passive optical network equipment throughout the forecast period. Additionally, increasing advantages of reliability and safety are anticipated to boost the passive optical network market growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Worldwide customers have started to choose passive optical network instead of the conventional network because conventional network uses copper and passive optical network uses optical fiber, which is made up of dielectric material which is better than conventional usage.
Request a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/passive-optical-network-market-21
The passive optical network market is likely to lead the gigabyte passive optical network (GPON) market throughout the upcoming years. This is expected to be another essential hardware networking installed at the user premises, and used for the traffic through the GPON network. Therefore, the GPON market is projected to be led by optical network terminal components in terms of volume and value in upcoming years. In several regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific, the government of many countries is focusing on taking initiatives such as smart city programs with fiber optic rich networks to enable a better and smooth flow of IoT infrastructure. Moreover, a passive optical network is expected to drive the utilities such as electricity, wastewater, sewerage management, securing, and communication as well. According to United Nations, more than 60% of the worldwide population is expected to live in urban areas by the year 2060, which will drive the growth of smart city projects across various nations.
However, the awareness of global warming is increasing among a large number of populations across several regions, which is expected to lead to the market demand for eco-friendly solutions across the globe. Additionally, the increasing demand for secure, dependable operations, and increasing digitalization, are expected to drive the growth of the passive optical network market throughout the forecast period. The internet of things (IoT) demands is increasing centralized architecture, and intelligent management, which are the major characteristics of the passive optical network. Cisco System and Nokia Networks are two key players around the world which provide many routing, wireless products, and switching and they offer products, solutions, and services for the network infrastructure market through their networking and mobile product portfolio. Hence, these are expected to propel market growth during the upcoming years.
Browse The Full Report with Toc at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/passive-optical-network-market-21
According to the study, key players dominating the global passive optical market are Huawei Technologies Company (China), Nokia telecommunications Company (Finland), Cisco Networking Hardware Company (U.S), Ciena Telecommunications Equipment Company (U.S), AT&T Company (U.S), ADVA Telecommunications Equipment Company (Germany), Furukawa Group Company (Japan), ADTRAN Inc Company (U.S), Juniper Networks Corporation (U.S), II-VI Incorporated Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (U.S), Lumentum Holdings Telecommunications Equipment Company (U.S), Corning Inc Technology Company (U.S), Arista Networks Company (U.S), NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S), Infinera Telecommunications Equipment Company (U.S), Ericsson Telecommunications Company (Sweden), Mitsubishi Electric Electronic Company (Japan), Corning Inc Technology Company (U.S), Ribbon Communications public Company (U.S), Lumentum Holdings Telecommunications Equipment Company (U.S), Calix limited Aquaculture Company (Australia), ZTE Manufacturing Company (China), TP-Link Technologies (China), Marlin Equity Partners, LLC (U.S), Motorola Solutions Telecommunications Equipment Company (U.S), Hitachi Multinational Conglomerate Company (Japan), among others.
The Global Passive Optical Network Market Has Been Segmented Into:
The Global Passive Optical Network Market – by Technology:
Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON)
Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)
Wavelength Division Multiplexing-Passive Optical Network (WDM-PON)
The Global Passive Optical Network Market – by Component Type:
Optical Network Terminal (ONT)
Optical Line Terminal (OLT)
The Global Passive Optical Network Market – by Application Type:
FTTx (Fiber to the x)
Mobile Backhaul
The Global Passive Optical Network Market – by Regions:
North America:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe:
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Russia
Rest of Europe Countries
Asia-Pacific:
India
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of Asian Countries
Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA):
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
Browse The Full Report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/passive-optical-network-market-21
Browse The Related Reports:
Satellite Communication Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/satellite-communication-market-21
Sales Intelligence Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/sales-intelligence-market-21
About Us
Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited is market research, consulting, and IT services company. We as a company believe in providing point to point data and its analysis with the combination of our human and automation integration. Sheer Analytics and Insights cover majorly eight industry verticals, including chemicals, life science, communications, and electronics, materials, consumer goods, defense, and BFSI sector.
Sheer Analytics believes in quality work and ensures that the product delivered to the client is meaningful for them. We publish reports based on our advanced analytics reports, which are generated with the help of our in-house databases, external databases, and artificial intelligence integration processes. We stand out from other market research companies in terms of integrating facts with meaningful insights for forecasting.
Website: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/
Abhigyan Sengupta
Sheer Analytics and Insights
+1 4142405010
sales@sheeranalyticsandinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn