Brown Bomber Jacket Canada - Men's Quilted Waterproof Collection By Frank And Oak Launch

Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak have released its Skyline reversible bomber jacket collection for men. The jacket is available in 4 different colours - black, rosin, dark blue, and brown. It comes in a range of sizes including XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL. Readers can view the dark blue variant of the Skyline reversible bomber jacket by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats/products/1410207-2ed

A spokesperson for the company talks about its quest for creating the perfect men’s bomber jacket. “We are trying to strike a balance between the ecological responsibility that we have undertaken as a company when we decided to become a sustainable fashion brand, and the functionality and quality of the products that our customers have come to expect from us. We are always looking for new ways to reduce our environmental impact and to bring those benefits into clothing that is not only feature-rich but also made in such a way that it cares for the limited resources that nature has to offer. The Skyline reversible bomber jacket is, therefore, made from 53% recycled polyester sourced from discarded materials. We are making a real dent in the fight against the unfettered exploitation of natural resources and we want you to come on board and join this revolution. Check out the jacket today and enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that your money is paying for something that is improving the lives of everyone on earth.

As previously announced, many aspects of the jacket are made from materials that are extracted from waste plastic. The lining and the label used in the jacket are made from recycled polyester. The jacket’s NATULON® zipper tapes are made from recycled materials including PBT, PET, and POM, using a chemical process that facilitates further recycling. The jacket also provides warmth thanks to its Thermore® insulation, made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. It is an insulating filling that offers a sustainable, animal-free insulation that outperforms natural down. Its recycled polyester material gives excellent protection even in extreme conditions whilst also being more durable than most natural outwear materials. It is less bulky and more lightweight than most natural materials, and it performs better than natural down when wet. The polyester material also makes the jacket fully machine washable, saving the buyer a yearly trip to the dry-cleaners.

A review of the Skyline reversible bomber on its product page states: “If Frank And Oak were a band and this Skyline Bomber was a track, it would be one of their greatest hits. It is a simple yet elegant head-turner.” Another review that praises the jacket’s versatility says: “This is one of the best jackets I've ever owned. It's versatile enough for fall, spring, or even a mild winter day. Very warm, comfortable, and looks great!” Another review praises the jacket’s warmth: “Great jacket with style and function. Super warm for its size. Definitely recommend.” Another review comments on the stylish look of the jacket: “Love this coat. Really warm and fits well. Def (sic) more stylish than the down jacket I've been wearing for winter.”

The company provides free standard shipping options for orders over $75 along with the option to return the product for free if it doesn’t meet the buyer’s expectations. The products from the company also come in completely eco-friendly and sustainable packaging that shows that it is dedicated to its cause beyond just its impressive product lineup. The company also offers expedited shipping to customers in both Canada and the United States for a nominal fee.

Readers who are interested in the rosin colour version of the Skyline reversible bomber jacket can view it by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats?

