Kennected Invites Customers To Attend The Nation's Best Networking Event For Small Business Owners With Tax Hive Owner and Special Speaker Kevin O'Leary

Tax Hive, the Kevin O’Leary-owned tax company, is excited to team up with Indianapolis-based SaaS sensation Kennected for two days of networking and learning from some of the best and fastest-growing companies in the US.

There will be eight speakers on the panel, including Kennected CEO Devin Johnson, sales expert Shawn Finnegan, and Kennected co-founder Cody Harvey to name a few.

Johnson, a Hoosier native, and four additional co-founders founded the SaaS company Kennected in 2018.

Johnson was an operating partner of Mission To Market Agency for several years prior.

Johnson took the popularity and capabilities of LinkedIn’s networking abilities and expanded upon them for lead generation. Johnson has amassed over 11,000 followers on LinkedIn.

Johnson's principles involve being one's best self with a growth mindset and always one's personal goals.

The Kennected Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on lead flow and how to obtain significant numbers of leads using LinkedIn.

Another speaker taking the stage is Shawn Finnegan. After graduating from Utah State University, Finnegan became a well-known sales expert, having operated and been a member of four marketing agencies, including The Evolution Group, AOL Time Warner, NET Marketing Alliance, and Evtech Media.

Finnegan will be discussing sales negotiations and expert knowledge from his experience.

This three-day event (June 21-23) will include networking opportunities, inside knowledge on sales and networking tactics, tax tips, and a guide to creating a fund.

This event will be private and exclusive to Kennected and Tax Hive clients (Airfare and hotel costs not included) at Indianapolis’ downtown Union Station in Crowne Plaza.

For Kennected and Tax Hive clients, get your free tickets here but be quick. This is a limited offer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyGn_qFxGOY

