CyberSecurityAwareness.digital Aims to Reduce Risk of Cyberattacks through Education

SOUTH DAYTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberSecurityAwareness.digital is pleased to announce it is helping the online community to reduce the risk of cyberattacks through education and empowerment.CyberSecurityAwareness.digital is an educational online portal for teaching individuals how to protect their systems and networks from cyberattacks, as well as unauthorized exploitation of their systems and networks. The website is set up to help every person, regardless of technical knowledge, to discover vital information that can help protect themselves online, how to properly use the Dark Web, and even how to understand the clever invisible faces behind hacking.“One of the most notable names in cybersecurity , Richard Clarke, once said ‘if you spend more on coffee than on IT security, you will be hacked. What's more, you deserve to be hacked,’” says founder of the website, DeWayne Strickland. “As a specialist in cybersecurity myself, I couldn’t agree more. Users of any online website need to understand that the Internet is not the same today as it was 5 years ago and it is critical to be informed, prepared, and empowered to face this continuous battle and protect themselves in every way possible.”To support online users in obtaining proper cybersecurity training, CyberSecurityAwareness.digital empowers them to safely face cyber threats through implementing the three goals of cybersecurity: confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and the network. This includes starting with a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity which covers the following topics:• An overview of cybersecurity concepts, technologies, and principles• Understand what cybersecurity is and where its implemented• Cybersecurity Attacks and Defenses• Fundamentals of I.T., including hardware, software, operating systems, and computer networks• The very basics of malware and viruses• The very basics of cybersecurity defenses• And more“Through studying cybersecurity, people will build a strong foundation and detailed technical knowledge in security, privacy, and cryptography applied to computer systems, networks, and web applications,” Strickland states. “Our aim is to provide all of this education in one, easy-to-access and easy-to-understand website – completely free of cost.”For more information about CyberSecurityAwareness.digital, or to start protecting yourself from online threats, please visit https://www.cybersecurityawareness.digital/ About CyberSecurityAwareness.digitalCyberSecurityAwareness.digital was founded by DeWayne Strickland, a notable programmer and web designer who is passionate about educating individuals on effective ways to protect themselves from online cyber threats. The website was created in 2021 after the dramatic rise of identity theft and cyberattacks in 2020.