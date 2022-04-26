Appellate Judge Matthew C. Lucas Sets Bar for Historical Fantasy with Ellysian Press
When not sitting on the bench, author Matthew C. Lucas channels his inner storyteller.NEVADA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew C. (Matt) Lucas likes to tell stories. That is when he's not busy as an appellate judge. His latest historical fantasy will be released on May 17, 2022. You can pre-order "Yonder & Far: The Lost Lock" now at Amazon. Other retailers and print copies will be available upon release.
ABOUT MATTHEW C. LUCAS
Matt was born and raised in Tampa, Florida and lives there with his wife and their two sons. He’s the author of the dystopian epic fantasy novel, "The Mountain," and shorter works that have appeared in "Bards & Sages Quarterly," "The Society of Misfit Stories," "Swords & Sorcery Magazine," and "Collective Realms." He is a graduate of Florida State University and the University of Florida Levin College of Law.
The historical fantasy, "Yonder & Far: The Lost Lock," is Matt’s first novel with Ellysian Press.
You can find out more about Matt’s work at www.matthewclucas.com.
ABOUT THE BOOK
Fae Banished to Boston Town, 1798
In a shocking move, the Queen of the Fae has banished John Yonder and Captain John Far to the human world. Rumor has it that they have opened a law practice catering to the Fae. To what purpose, no one really knows.
John Yonder has accepted a seemingly simple case. He need only recover a lock of hair for a Fae courtier. She had given it to her lover, Wylde, who is also in Boston.
Yonder tricks a fortuneteller, Mary Faulkner, into assisting with the case. With a whisper in her ear, he tethers Mary’s mind to Wylde’s, creating a terrible, but potent human compass.
Following Mary’s guidance, the trio sets out to follow Wylde. They set course into an uncertain and rocky future on land and sea, as pirates, slave owners, and a host of others hinder their path to Wylde, the lock of hair, and a possible return home to the Fae.
ABOUT ELLYSIAN PRESS
Ellysian Press is a boutique publisher of award-winning fiction. It was founded in March 2014 by senior partner Maer Wilson. She said, “Ellysian Press creates a sense of home for our authors and a place where they can find fulfillment as artists.” The press publishes science fiction, fantasy, horror and paranormal for adults and young adults. For more information, please visit https://www.ellysianpress.com.
