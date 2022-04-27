Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,338 in the last 365 days.

Media Alert: Nethopper.io to Host Live Webinar on Connecting Kubernetes (K8s) Containers Between Clouds

Live webinar on connecting Kubernetes (k8s) containers between clouds

Nethopper.io to host live webinar on connecting Kubernetes (K8s) containers between clouds

Take control of your microservice communication from edge to core

Nethopper.io's Multi-Cloud Application Network SaaS tool is the easiest way to visualize, connect, secure, protect, and monitor microservices across any cluster, site, cloud, or network

Nethopper Multi-Cloud Application Network enables DevOps to take control of their microservice communication from edge to core

Nethopper protects and secures Kubernetes Application with a Multi-Cloud Application Network as a Service

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the leading Multi-Cloud Application Network software as a service (SaaS), today announced it will be hosting a live webinar entitled “The Best Way to Connect Kubernetes Containers Between Clouds” on May 11, 2022 at 10 am EDT. Chris Munford, Founder/CEO, Nethopper.io will be presenting and answering questions.

WHAT: Live Webinar - “The Best Way to Connect Kubernetes Containers Between Clouds”

WHEN: Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM EDT

PRESENTER: Chris Munford, Founder/CEO of Nethopper.io

WHY ATTEND: Running Kubernetes in edge, hybrid, multi-cloud or just for geo-redundancy, requires inter-cluster communication. Kubernetes does not support this, natively. As a result, organizations have been forced to integrate complex service meshes, load balancers, API gateways, and network/firewall automation tools, which creates dependencies on groups like CloudOps, NetOps or SecOps. What if DevOps could control multi-cluster services themselves, like they do when the containers are in the same cluster?

In this webinar, we'll explore the answer to this question, and address:

- The need for DevOps to manage multiple K8s clusters and connect services between them
- Traditional Solutions: How DevOps have tried to solve the problem and key challenges
- The New Solution: Nethopper’s Multi-Cloud Application Network as a Service
- Comparing the 'New' vs the 'Old' solutions

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: This webinar will engage DevOps, SREs, Application/Product Owners, Application Development Architects, IT Operations, and SecOps teams.

WHERE: Learn more and register here

About Nethopper:
Nethopper.io is a software company leading the evolution of the cloud stack from single to multi-cloud. We enable application teams to deploy, operate, and connect their containers seamlessly and securely across clouds. Nethopper has deep roots in Boston-area network innovations from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel, Ciena, Web.com, RedHat, Ericsson, and others. For more information, please visit https://www.nethopper.io or email multicloud@nethopper.io.

Claire Cobden
Nethopper.io
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Nethopper Intro to Multi-Cloud Application Network

You just read:

Media Alert: Nethopper.io to Host Live Webinar on Connecting Kubernetes (K8s) Containers Between Clouds

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.