Media Alert: Nethopper.io to Host Live Webinar on Connecting Kubernetes (K8s) Containers Between Clouds
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the leading Multi-Cloud Application Network software as a service (SaaS), today announced it will be hosting a live webinar entitled “The Best Way to Connect Kubernetes Containers Between Clouds” on May 11, 2022 at 10 am EDT. Chris Munford, Founder/CEO, Nethopper.io will be presenting and answering questions.
Nethopper.io's Multi-Cloud Application Network SaaS tool is the easiest way to visualize, connect, secure, protect, and monitor microservices across any cluster, site, cloud, or network
WHAT: Live Webinar - “The Best Way to Connect Kubernetes Containers Between Clouds”
WHEN: Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM EDT
PRESENTER: Chris Munford, Founder/CEO of Nethopper.io
WHY ATTEND: Running Kubernetes in edge, hybrid, multi-cloud or just for geo-redundancy, requires inter-cluster communication. Kubernetes does not support this, natively. As a result, organizations have been forced to integrate complex service meshes, load balancers, API gateways, and network/firewall automation tools, which creates dependencies on groups like CloudOps, NetOps or SecOps. What if DevOps could control multi-cluster services themselves, like they do when the containers are in the same cluster?
In this webinar, we'll explore the answer to this question, and address:
- The need for DevOps to manage multiple K8s clusters and connect services between them
- Traditional Solutions: How DevOps have tried to solve the problem and key challenges
- The New Solution: Nethopper’s Multi-Cloud Application Network as a Service
- Comparing the 'New' vs the 'Old' solutions
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: This webinar will engage DevOps, SREs, Application/Product Owners, Application Development Architects, IT Operations, and SecOps teams.
WHERE: Learn more and register here
About Nethopper:
Nethopper.io is a software company leading the evolution of the cloud stack from single to multi-cloud. We enable application teams to deploy, operate, and connect their containers seamlessly and securely across clouds. Nethopper has deep roots in Boston-area network innovations from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel, Ciena, Web.com, RedHat, Ericsson, and others. For more information, please visit https://www.nethopper.io or email multicloud@nethopper.io.
Nethopper Intro to Multi-Cloud Application Network