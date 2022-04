Media Alert: Nethopper.io to Host Live Webinar on Connecting Kubernetes (K8s) Containers Between Clouds

Nethopper.io to host live webinar on connecting Kubernetes (K8s) containers between clouds Nethopper.io's Multi-Cloud Application Network SaaS tool is the easiest way to visualize, connect, secure, protect, and monitor microservices across any cluster, site, cloud, or network Nethopper protects and secures Kubernetes Application with a Multi-Cloud Application Network as a Service

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nethopper.io , the leading Multi-Cloud Application Network software as a service (SaaS), today announced it will be hosting a live webinar entitled “The Best Way to Connect Kubernetes Containers Between Clouds” on May 11, 2022 at 10 am EDT. Chris Munford, Founder/CEO, Nethopper.io will be presenting and answering questions.WHAT: Live Webinar - “The Best Way to Connect Kubernetes Containers Between Clouds”WHEN: Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM EDTPRESENTER: Chris Munford, Founder/CEO of Nethopper.ioWHY ATTEND: Running Kubernetes in edge, hybrid, multi-cloud or just for geo-redundancy, requires inter-cluster communication. Kubernetes does not support this, natively. As a result, organizations have been forced to integrate complex service meshes, load balancers, API gateways, and network/firewall automation tools, which creates dependencies on groups like CloudOps, NetOps or SecOps. What if DevOps could control multi-cluster services themselves, like they do when the containers are in the same cluster?In this webinar, we'll explore the answer to this question, and address:- The need for DevOps to manage multiple K8s clusters and connect services between them- Traditional Solutions: How DevOps have tried to solve the problem and key challenges- The New Solution: Nethopper’s Multi-Cloud Application Network as a Service- Comparing the 'New' vs the 'Old' solutionsWHO SHOULD ATTEND: This webinar will engage DevOps, SREs, Application/Product Owners, Application Development Architects, IT Operations, and SecOps teams.WHERE: Learn more and register here About Nethopper:Nethopper.io is a software company leading the evolution of the cloud stack from single to multi-cloud. We enable application teams to deploy, operate, and connect their containers seamlessly and securely across clouds. Nethopper has deep roots in Boston-area network innovations from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel, Ciena, Web.com, RedHat, Ericsson, and others. For more information, please visit https://www.nethopper.io or email multicloud@nethopper.io.

Nethopper Intro to Multi-Cloud Application Network