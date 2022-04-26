Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Legislative Wrap-Up” Town Halls in Plattsmouth and Blair

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Plattsmouth and Blair on Wednesday, April 27th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 legislative session. Among other successes, the Governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Gov. Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.

A review of the Nebraska Legislature’s achievements in the 2022 session is available by clicking here.

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Plattsmouth

When: 10:00AM-11:00AM CT on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Where: Plattsmouth Public Library, 401 Avenue A, PLATTSMOUTH

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Blair

When: 2:00PM-3:00PM CT on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Where: City Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th Street, BLAIR