Media Advisory: Feathers over Freeport, Sat-Sun, Apr 30-May 1

April 26, 2022 Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Freeport, Maine - Feathers Over Freeport, the most anticipated Maine State Parks spring festival, returns to Bradbury Mountain and Wolfe's Neck Woods State Parks this Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1.

What: Feathers Over Freeport (Day one: detailed event descriptions) When: SATURDAY, April 30, 2022 Where: Bradbury Mountain State Park (528 Hallowell Road, Pownal, ME)

8 to 10 am - Bird Walk Pre-registration requested by calling 207-688-4712. Meet by 8 am at the Group Picnic Shelter.

9 am to 5 pm - Hawk Watch atop Bradbury Mountain The summit is a steep, short 15-minute 1/4-mile hike.

9 am to 3 pm - Educational Displays: Located in the park's Day Use Area.

9 am to 3 pm - Self-guided Bird Walk for Children Pick up the Bird Trail guide & map at the entry booth. It will guide and give you the bird facts needed as you encounter the birds on the trail.

9 am to 3 pm - Self-guided Animal Walk for Children Pick up Animal Trail guide & map at the entry booth. It will guide and give you the animal facts needed as you encounter the animals on the trail.

10 am - 3 pm - Take & Make! Self-service, while supplies last. Located in the Group Day Use Area and the Playground.

10:30 am to 12:30 pm - Hawk Watch Workshop Pre-registration requested by calling 207-688-4712. Meet at the Summit.

11 am - 3 pm - Self-guided Woods Walk for Children Pick up a game board at the entry booth.

12 pm - 2pm - Center for Wildlife Presentation

What: Feathers Over Freeport (Day two: detailed event descriptions) When: SUNDAY, May 1, 2022 Where: Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park (426 Wolf Neck Road, Freeport, ME 04032)

8 to 10 am - Bird Walk Pre-registration requested by calling 207-865-4465. Meet at the Group Picnic Shelter

9 am to 3 pm - Educational Displays: Located near the Group Picnic Shelter.

9 am to 3 pm - Self-guided Bird Walk for Children Pick up the Bird Trail guide & map at the entrance booth. It will guide and give you the bird facts needed as you encounter the birds on the trail.

10 am to 3 pm - Take & Make Self-service, while supplies last. Located near the Group Picnic Shelter.

10 am to 3 pm - Osprey Watch Meet at the Osprey Sign across from Googins Island, via either the White Pines Trail or Casco Bay Trail.

11 am to Noon - The Owls of Maine. Habits and Adaptations of Maine's Native Owls, located near the Group Picnic Shelter.

Park admission fees apply, all programs and activities included with park admission:

ME residents: Adults aged 12-64: $4; Ages 5-11: $1; ages under 5 and over 65: free.

Adults aged 12-64: $4; Ages 5-11: $1; ages under 5 and over 65: free. Non residents: Adults $6; Ages 65+: $2.00; Children 5-11 $1. ; ages under 5: free.

Recommendations : Dress for the weather, hiking footwear suggested, bring water, snacks, bug spray, and sunscreen. Kindly remove all trash.

Discover all the events and times, sponsors and partners, and related activities at maine.gov/dacf/feathersoverfreeport.

Feathers Over Freeport is a partnership between Maine State Parks, Freeport Wild Bird Supply, Maine Coastal Program, Bow Street Market, Maine Beer Company, Freeport Conservation Trust, Royal River Conservation Trust, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Learn more.