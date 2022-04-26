Nada Announces New Rent-to-Own Program
Fintech and Proptech Advancements Open Doors in Competitive Housing Market.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing real estate technology company, Nada announces new rent-to-own (RTO) program that uses the Divvy Homes platform. Nada has enrolled agents into Divvy’s Rent-to-Own Program to immediately begin offering clients an alternative path to home ownership. The rent-to-own program will initially be used by Nada to increase real estate accessibility for those in the Dallas and Fort Worth TX, metroplex areas where competitive markets have pushed out buyers that need financing.
“The Divvy platform will open a path to homeownership that has been unfairly dominated by cash buyers and institutional investors. This is a way to level the playing field and keep in line with the Nada philosophy of making home ownership and real estate investment available for all.” – Poorvi Mody, VP Marketing, Nada
Rent-to-Own
Nada currently offers a full suite of real estate products and services and employs real estate agents and loan officers to directly assist and guide new and current home owners. The Nada RTO program allows would-be buyers the ability to lock in a target price, regardless of market changes and have a portion of their monthly rent payment go towards the down payment and eventual home ownership. The Nada Loans team will tailor a plan for each transaction in order to put the client in the best possible position to purchase their home within the next 3 years. To celebrate the path to new ownership each new rent-to-own executed contract comes with $500 from Nada towards the full down payment.
“Rent-to-own has traditionally been a seller finance option, but Divvy Homes has recently expanded into the DFW area and enabled companies like Nada to make this model a reliable, consistent and transparent process.” - Sundance Brennan, VP Sales Nada.
Fintech Advantage
Fintech companies are creating an environment where rent-to-own is once again a viable path to home ownership. The Nada dashboard is open to all tenants and can easily track estimated home valuations against a locked in purchase price. This enables buyers to instantly track potential equity and be knowledgeable about the appreciation in the area. The Nada Homeshares program also allows for a 3rd party investor to co-own the home, further reducing out of pocket costs.
About Nada
Nada is unlocking the $23 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to spend home equity in a convenient way. Fractionalizing homeownership and leveling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Delivering innovation through financial products and technology since 2019, Nada is backed by Capital Factory Ventures, Insight Capital, VM Ventures, and The University of Texas at Austin.
