Craig Sawyer - Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR)

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR) under the leadership of Craig Sawyer released a feature film documentary - Contraland. Throughout this film Sawyer and his team of highly-trained professionals counter human trafficking within the United States. This was produced to alert the populace to the gruesome reality of child trafficking and predators in the USA. The footage provides a glimpse of their tailored operations and arrests, includes interviews with surviving victims and world experts on the subject and exposes the history and methods predators use to groom and abuse children.

So who is Craig Randall “Sawman” Sawyer?

In 1983, Craig started his military career in the United States Marine Corps. After three years, in 1986, he transitioned to the United States Navy where he pursued his Navy Special Warfare / Special Operations endeavors. In 1988, Craig graduated from training class 149 from BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL). At this time he was assigned to SEAL Team ONE. During Craig’s time in the special operations community he served in the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU).

After a circumstance that directly affected his family, Craig started looking at the problem set of human trafficking within the United States. In 2017, the 501C3 V4CR was started to directly, in conjunction with law enforcement, impact human trafficking.

V4CR Strategy

Expose the industrial scale crime of child rape trafficking in the USA to ignite widespread cultural changes and make a safer place for children.

Arrest and convict child predators

Rescue and rehabilitate victims

ContraLand