Magnesium Hydroxide Market Projected to witness a growth rate of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2030

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has anticipated the demand of magnesium hydroxide to witness a year over year growth of 5.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 992.5 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2030.



Consistently increasing demand for magnesium hydroxide for wastewater treatment is expected to shape the growth of the global magnesium hydroxide market during the forecast period (2022-2030). Although the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hinder market growth during the first half of the forecast period, the global magnesium hydroxide market is projected to attain a market value of US$ 1,560.2 Mn by the end of 2030. As per the latest study published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a short-term impact on the growth prospects of the global magnesium hydroxide market.

At present, applications of magnesium hydroxide extend beyond wastewater treatment, as it is being increasingly being used for an array of applications including gold mining, warehouses, antacid, thermal conduction, and the wet pallet collodion process among others.

Key Takeaways of Magnesium Hydroxide Market

Magnesium hydroxide emerges as an ideal substitute for lime and caustic soda in wastewater treatment

Brine/seawater precipitation would remain the most prominent manufacturing process due to its long-term economic benefits

Soaring demand for technical/industrial grade magnesium hydroxide expected to provide impetus to market growth

South Asia and East Asia remain in the vanguard in terms of market growth; key market players likely to focus on tapping onto the opportunities in these regions

Surge in demand for environmental applications will assist market growth. Widening applications in the chemical sector will provide a boost to the market growth



Over the past few decades, magnesium hydroxide has emerged as an ideal inorganic compound for environmental applications including flue gas desulphurization and wastewater treatment. This remains a strong factor contributing towards market growth.

High Demand for Wastewater Treatment Projected to Augment Market Growth

Over the past couple of decades, magnesium hydroxide is increasingly being used for wastewater treatment applications across the developed as well as the developing regions. As governments across the world continue to emphasize on improving wastewater treatment techniques, magnesium hydroxide has emerged as an ideal candidate. At present, due to the advantages presented by magnesium hydroxide slurry, its adoption is projected to outpace that of lime and caustic soda.

In addition, apart from being an ideal alternative for wastewater treatment, magnesium hydroxide is extensively being used for acid neutralization of industrial wastewater. As the industrial applications of magnesium hydroxide expand, the industrial-grade magnesium hydroxide will gain stronger traction to capture a higher revenue share in the global market.

Short-term Ramifications of COVID-19 Pandemic

FMI study states that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term impact on the overall growth prospects of the global magnesium hydroxide market. The market study predicts that the demand will remain sluggish during the coronavirus outbreak as the governments across the world continue to enforce trade restrictions due to which, market players are expected to address the supply chain challenges put forward by the crisis.

Magnesium Hydroxide Market: Taxonomy

The global magnesium hydroxide market is classified in detail to cover every single aspect of the market and deliver complete market intelligence to the reader.

Grade

Food/Pharma

Industrial/Technical

Application

Environmental

Flue-gas Desulphurisation

Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals & Others

Flame Retardants

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Classification of Lubricant Additives

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Consumption (Consumption) Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC Continued…!

