In 2021: 20M financial transactions (60% in KSA), 1,000+ KIOSKs, 10K POS machines, millions of mobile app & portal users
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Business Solutions (IBS) is among the first few global Fintech companies that were able to offer a complete, internally developed, fully-integrated solution, that facilitates the digital transformation of payments, financial, and non-finanacial services.
Headquartered in Dubai, IBS provides business coverage to regions such as GCC, Middle East, and Africa. IBS services are approved by relevant Central Banks and Authorities in respective countries for processing of payments, remittance transactions, and financial services.
IBS provides cutting-edge automation and electronic services through different multi-channels (e-channels) namely the Self Service KIOSK ‘iKiosk’, Point of Sale (POS) ‘iVoucher’, web solution ‘iWeb’, and mobile applications ‘iMobile’. Customers are able to manage, control, and monitor all e-channels through the ‘Infinite e-Channels Management Platform’. The Infinite Platform Middleware adopts the latest technologies and security standards, thus can easily integrate with third-party applications running at the customer’s site.
iKiosk digitizes numerous services including payments in different sectors like banking, telecom, government, service providers, healthcare,…etc. iKiosk comes with unlimited features that can be easily customized to fit customer preferences. iKiosk provides timely pertinent information and around-the-clock support through its online monitoring module, control system, reporting system, and customer service. We offer a complete iKiosk self-service solution including the software, hardware, integration, and implementation services.
iVoucher is an electronic voucher system that enables merchants to easily generate, design, and issue digital vouchers; process bill payments, and online top up plus KYC. iVoucher is mainly used by the telecom sector and few other online payment and voucher distributors.
iWeb and iMobile products are outstanding web portals that offer high-performance, feature-packed mobile experiences on mobile devices. iWeb and iMobile interfaces are developed according to client needs and customization requirements.
Co-Founders:
IBS is 100% owned by two Jordanian entrepreneurs:
Mr. Ibrahim Darraz has an extensive experience in both the Business and FinTech sectors. Mr Darraz comes with more than 20 years of experience, 17 of which serving as a Managing Director and Managing Partner for many companies in the region.
Mr. Mohammad Al-Azzeh has an extensive experience in the IT and FinTech sectors. Mr Al-Azzeh comes with more than 17 years of experience, 14 of which serving as a Technology Director and CTO for many companies in the region.
Media Contact:
Dubai Headquarter
Mr. Ibrahim Darraz
JLT - Cluster F, 21st floor, HDS Tower 2109
P.O.Box: 337520
Dubai, UAE
Tel.: +971 4 577 6483
info@infinitebs.net
Amman Office
32 Amir Ben Malek street, Khalda
Amman, Jordan
Tel.: +962 6 222 5202
Website: www.infinitebs.net
You tube: (599) Infinite Business Solutions #IBSDMCC #SolutionProvider #Dubai #Kiosk #Kiosks #POS
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-GRiZ5cJVc
